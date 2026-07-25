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Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming Meets with Delegation of Young Friendship Envoys of the Republic of Korea

On July 20, 2026, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming met with a delegation of young friendship envoys of the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Liu Xiaoming noted that China and the Republic of Korea share a long history of friendly exchanges. The two countries are close neighbors that cannot be moved away and inseparable cooperation partners. Liu Xiaoming expressed the hope that the young ROK friends would gain an understanding of a real, multi-dimensional and comprehensive China through this visit, actively serve as ambassadors of China-ROK friendship, and contribute their youthful energy to the growth of bilateral relations.

Head of the delegation and Executive Vice-President of the Korea Foundation Kim Yong Uhk thanked the Chinese side for the warm reception and expressed the belief that this visit to China would help young people from the ROK deepen their understanding of China's economic and social development, history and culture, enabling them to gradually become a driving force for promoting ROK-China friendship.

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Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming Meets with Delegation of Young Friendship Envoys of the Republic of Korea

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