On July 21, 2026, the Head of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Foreign Ministry urgently summoned the Ambassador of the Philippines to China to lodge stern representations over the Philippine side's deliberate provocations at Ren'ai Jiao and its assaults on China Coast Guard law enforcement personnel. The Chinese side pointed out that Ren'ai Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qundao and is China's territory. The law enforcement activities carried out by the China Coast Guard in the waters adjacent to Ren'ai Jiao are legitimate and lawful. The Philippine side's illegally “grounded” warship dispatched two rubber boats that dangerously approached and rammed China Coast Guard vessels, and Philippine personnel maliciously harassed and assaulted Chinese law enforcement personnel, endangering the safety of Chinese personnel. These moves are of a malign nature. The Philippine side made provocations first, and yet it reversed the narrative, distorted facts and engaged in malicious hype. The Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction and solemn protest over this. The Chinese side urges the Philippine side to immediately stop such harassment and provocations and stop inflammatory publicity and hype. The Chinese side will take measures to resolutely safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.