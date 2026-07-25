Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Has a Group Meeting with Relevant European Diplomatic Envoys to China at the Latter’s Request

On July 20, 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu had a group meeting with Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to China Jorge Toledo Albinana, German Ambassador to China Patricia Hildegard Flor, Ambassador of the UK to China Peter Wilson, and First Counsellor of French Embassy to China Théodore Martin-Labiche at the request of the European side.

The European side stated that the EU and European countries are highly concerned about the situation in the Middle East and highly appreciate China’s active efforts to safeguard peace and stability in the region. They look forward to strengthening communication with China on maintaining the smooth navigation of the Strait of Hormuz and properly resolving the Iranian nuclear issue, in order to make further efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

Miao Deyu briefed the European side on China’s principled position, views, and proposals regarding the current situation in the Middle East. He emphasized that China always upholds fairness and justice, maintains communication with all relevant parties, provides a Chinese solution for promoting peace and halting war, plays an active role in ensuring stability in the Strait, and creates conditions for easing regional tensions. China and Europe share broad consensus and common interests in safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. China is willing to work with the European side to continue playing a constructive role in promoting a ceasefire, halting hostilities, and resuming peace talks through their respective channels.