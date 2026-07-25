Governor Morrisey Launches Blue Envelope Program to Support Drivers and Law Enforcement ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today launched West Virginia's Blue Envelope Program, a new initiative designed to improve communication during traffic stops involving drivers with autism spectrum disorder, dementia, or intellectual or developmental disabilities. The program provides participating drivers with a blue envelope that holds their driver's license, registration, insurance information, and emergency contact information, along with communication guidance that alerts responding officers to the driver's condition and may help make the interaction safer and less stressful for everyone involved.

You can watch the press conference here.

"We've watched law enforcement officers rescue families from floodwaters, help communities recover, and serve West Virginians during some of their toughest moments," said Governor Morrisey. "The Blue Envelope Program reflects that same commitment to public service by giving our officers another tool to communicate effectively, protect vulnerable drivers, and help ensure routine traffic stops remain safe for everyone involved."

The Blue Envelope Program helps reduce the potential for misunderstandings by providing officers with important context at the beginning of an interaction. The program promotes safer, more effective communication while providing added peace of mind for drivers, families, and law enforcement alike.

Administered by the West Virginia State Police, they will provide blue envelopes available free of charge through State Police detachments and Division of Motor Vehicles offices for eligible drivers.

"This is a simple idea that can make a meaningful difference," said Governor Morrisey. "It supports law enforcement, provides peace of mind for families, and reflects the kind of commonsense solutions that make our communities stronger and safer."