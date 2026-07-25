Governor Morrisey Welcomes Tens of Thousands of Youth Leaders to West Virginia for National Scout Jamboree ...

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. - Today, Governor Patrick Morrisey officially welcomed more than 15,000 Scouts, volunteers, and visitors from across the country to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for the Opening Ceremony of the 21st National Scout Jamboree.

"Our nation needs what you are building here in West Virginia," said Governor Morrisey. "We need problem solvers who know how to navigate by a compass, lead a team through a storm, and leave every place better than they found it. Take what you learn here at the Summit, carry it home, and be the servant-leader your neighborhood needs."

Speaking before thousands of scouts at the Summit Bechtel Reserve located in the backyard of America’s newest national park, Governor Morrisey showcased the natural beauty and spirit of West Virginia, inviting participants to return with their families for years to come.

"We want every single Scout and family member here to experience the unmatched beauty, warm hospitality, and outdoor adventure that make West Virginia so special," said Governor Morrisey."Whether you’re on the trails, on the water, or taking in these incredible mountain views, we hope this trip is just the beginning and that you’ll bring your families back to visit us time and time again."

To ensure a safe and seamless event, the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) is marking its 13th year leading the Joint Task Force-National Scout Jamboree (JTF-NSJ). Operating out of the WVNG Armory in Glen Jean under Unified Commander Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, Adjutant General of the WVNG, state and interagency personnel are providing comprehensive logistics, transportation, medical, communications, and public safety support.

The seamless joint operation combines the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard, out-of-state Guard units, the U.S. Military, and key civil partners, including the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, State Police, Department of Highways, Department of Health and Human Resources, State EOC, FEMA Region 3, and the Civil Air Patrol.

The National Scout Jamboree brings together youth from all 50 states for outdoor adventure, leadership training, and community service projects through July 31.