Governor Morrisey Provides West Virginia Flood Recovery Update ...

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today provided an update on West Virginia's ongoing flood recovery efforts as hundreds of state employees, National Guard members, first responders, volunteers, and local officials continue helping communities recover from this week's devastating flooding.

"Our emergency response has transitioned into a recovery mission, but our commitment to these communities has not changed," said Governor Morrisey. "State agencies remain fully engaged alongside local officials, first responders, and volunteers to clear debris, restore infrastructure, assist families, and ensure every community has the support it needs as recovery continues."

Recovery efforts remain concentrated in the hardest-hit communities while state agencies continue coordinating debris removal, damage assessments, infrastructure repairs, public health efforts, and assistance to residents across affected areas.

Governor Morrisey will continue visiting flood-impacted communities on Saturday, with stops planned in St. Marys, Weston, and other affected areas. He has already visited Upshur, Lewis, and other communities multiple times this week to meet with residents, receive recovery briefings, and assess the damage firsthand.

The West Virginia National Guard remains heavily engaged with 352 personnel and 84 vehicles deployed in affected communities. Over the past 24 hours, Guard members removed approximately 84 tons of debris in Upshur County and 192 tons in Lewis County, while continuing damage assessments, water distribution, and supply deliveries. Preliminary assessments have identified damage to approximately 151 homes in Upshur County.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has shifted from emergency response into repair and recovery operations. More than 2,600 employees and 1,000 pieces of equipment remain deployed statewide, with bridge inspections, roadway repairs, and debris removal continuing across affected communities. Only four roads remain closed as crews work to restore normal travel.

Recovery efforts continue across state government. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is checking on impacted people, delivering supplies, assisting with damage assessments, and clearing flooded vehicles, while the Department of Environmental Protection has mobilized 134 personnel using 130 vehicles to complete more than 500 site inspections and investigations while supporting debris management operations. The West Virginia State Police continues to provide 24-hour patrols and welfare checks in the hardest-hit communities.

Recovery is also being driven by an extraordinary volunteer response. More than 1,700 registered volunteers are supporting cleanup operations, while organizations including West Virginia VOAD, Operation BBQ Relief, Mercy Chefs, the American Red Cross, Mountaineer Food Bank, faith-based organizations, and local volunteers continue providing meals, supplies, cleanup assistance, and other critical services. As recovery progresses, only one emergency shelter remains open in Buckhannon.

"The resilience of West Virginians has been on full display throughout this response," said Governor Morrisey. "From our first responders and state employees to the volunteers and neighbors lending a helping hand, countless people have stepped up to help communities recover. We will continue working alongside our local, state, and federal partners for as long as it takes."