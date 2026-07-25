NJ GOP Chair Christine Hanlon: Non-Citizen Voter Roll Problems Were “By Design,” Not a Glitch

Software company IDEMIA denies responsibility for New Jersey voter roll issues and points the finger right back at the Democrats. New Jersey GOP Chair Christine Hanlon says the problems are no surprise—the system was deliberately flawed, local verification was stripped away, and records show non-citizens appeared on the rolls far beyond the single “glitch” year claimed by Governor Sherrill.

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