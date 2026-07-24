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Application by Charles Busby to construct piers on the MS Sound on Beach Boulevard in Pascagoula, MS

Any person wishing to make comments or objections to the proposed activity must submit those comments in writing to Allison Faggard by mail at the Department of Marine Resources at 1141 Bayview Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi 39530, by email at allison.faggard@dmr.ms.gov, or by using the form below before 1:00 p.m. on the day August 10, 2026. 

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Application by Charles Busby to construct piers on the MS Sound on Beach Boulevard in Pascagoula, MS

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