Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Hills Chapter Names Sir Lance McCarthy, PhD Chairman of the Board
Under the collaborative leadership of Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle and Sir Lance, initiatives will include access to capital by pairing entrepreneurs with financial institutions, investors, and education designed to strengthen their ability to secure funding.
Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD leads the Beverly Hills Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce as President, where she fosters inclusive economic empowerment, and legacy building. Monthly mixers are held every third Thursday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m.
Founded by Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD, Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. is a strategic communications, public relations, branding and executive positioning firm serving entrepreneurs, executives, entertainment professionals, corporations and organizations.
Based in Las Vegas, the Black Agenda, led by Chairman Sir Lance, is a community-based initiative focused on economic empowerment, education, policy influence, cultural preservation, and social justice.
President Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD, strategically expands the Beverly Hills Chapter to strengthen members’ market position and global competitiveness.
The appointment marks a strategic expansion for the Beverly Hills Chapter. Dr. Lemelle describes the Chapter as more than a membership organization. The Chapter is a consequential business platform connecting entrepreneurs with capital, knowledge, strategic relationships and global markets,” said
Dr. Lemelle.
The SCBCC supports local and global entrepreneurs, professionals and business owners through business development resources, referrals, networking, workshops, seminars and strategic partnerships. The chapter operates across 15 Southern California chapters and affiliates with the Black Business Association, The Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce, San Diego Workforce Partnership, Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce, Silicon Valley Black Chamber of Commerce, and Jewish Chamber of Commerce, and describes its mission as fostering economic growth and development “from the desert to the sea.”
“Our shared vision is a commitment to building the Chapter as a respected institution that advances economic empowerment, entrepreneurial excellence, ethical leadership, sustainable community development, and generational opportunity,” said Dr. Lemelle. “We envision the Chapter as a convening platform bringing together entrepreneurs, corporations, investors, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, educators, media leaders, and community stakeholders through purposeful collaboration and measurable action.”
WHERE HOLLYWOOD AND BEYOND MEETS WALL STREET
The Chamber’s quarterly publication, The Beverly Hills Star News, is powered by Platinum Star Public Relations and reflects the Chapter’s expanding national and international perspective. The publication carries forward the Chapter’s guiding philosophy of building a business environment “where Hollywood and beyond meet Wall Street.”
The Beverly Hills Chapter has relaunched with a global vision focused on strategic connections, business development, access to capital, influential storytelling, and meaningful partnerships that create opportunities for entrepreneurs to expand their reach, strengthen their market position, and compete in today’s global economy. The Chapter has identified technology, entertainment, fashion, finance, healthcare, and the nonprofit sector among the industries its Beverly Hills platform is built to engage.
For Dr. Lemelle, the goal is to turn proximity into opportunity. Beverly Hills holds a distinct economic position, with access to leaders in entertainment, finance, luxury, hospitality, professional services, philanthropy, real estate, media, and international investment. The Chapter intends to draw on that environment while staying focused on entrepreneurs and communities that have historically lacked equal access to influential business networks.
“The Chapter meets every third Thursday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m.,” said Dr. Lemelle. “We have created a working environment where people can establish meaningful relationships, exchange information and identify opportunities that continue long after the meeting has ended.” Businesses, prospective members, corporate partners and community stakeholders may contact marie.lemelle@blackchamberofcommerce.org or marielemelle@platinumstarpr.com for additional information and the location of the monthly meeting.
LEADERSHIP BUILT AROUND INSTITUTIONAL VALUE
Sir Lance, who is the Chairman of the Black Agenda, enters the Chamber chairmanship with an international economic perspective and an established collaborative relationship with Dr. Lemelle. A global economist, TED Talk speaker, and DAVOS presenter, Dr. Lance's work has centered on economic development, financial education, international relationships, and the capacity of strategic alliances to expand opportunity.
His philosophy for the Chapter places particular weight on institutional credibility and the long-term value created by leadership. “The Chapter’s greatest institutional value rests not only in its programs and events, but also in the relationships it cultivates, the opportunities it creates, the businesses it strengthens, and the public confidence it earns,” said Sir Lance. “Leadership shall therefore place integrity above expediency, long-term institutional value above short-term personal advantage, and collaboration above individual recognition.”
As Chairman of the Board, Sir Lance will work alongside Dr. Lemelle to strengthen governance and organizational capacity while building relationships with business leaders, corporations, financial institutions, investors, government agencies and international partners. Their collective goals include financial growth, organizational strength, increased member value, sustainable partnerships, measurable community impact and lasting opportunities for businesses, families and future leaders.
AN EXISTING RECORD OF COLLABORATION
The appointment builds on initiatives Sir Lance and Dr. Lemelle have already pursued together, including the Billionaire Brunch events and Faith and Finance, a workshop created for archdioceses and other church organizations to bring financial literacy, entrepreneurship, stewardship and wealth-building conversations into communities where trusted institutions can help extend their reach.
Their work with the U.S. Global Business Forum (USGBF) and U.S. Asia Business Forum Inc. extends that philosophy into international commerce, creating opportunities for companies seeking to develop relationships and explore pathways to scale into new markets.
These relationships carry growing weight as small and emerging businesses compete in an economy where customers, investment, supply chains, media influence, and strategic alliances routinely cross geographic borders. For the Beverly Hills Chapter, international business development will complement, rather than replace, its local economic mission.
BUILDING A BUSINESS ECOSYSTEM THAT PRODUCES RESULTS
The Chapter’s expanding agenda strengthens existing SCBCC member benefits while introducing strategic programming tailored to the business community. SCBCC currently provides monthly networking opportunities, educational workshops covering technology, marketing and financial planning, business exposure and referrals, membership directory visibility, grants and RFP information, and signature events.
Under the collaborative leadership of Dr. Lemelle and Sir Lance, Beverly Hills Chapter initiatives are expected to emphasize:
• Access to Capital and Financial Readiness: Pairing entrepreneurs with financial institutions, investors, advisers and education designed to strengthen their ability to pursue funding and sustainable growth.
• Corporate and Government Procurement: Building stronger pathways between qualified businesses and corporations, municipalities, public agencies and institutions seeking vendors, suppliers and professional services.
• Business Development and Strategic Introductions: Moving beyond conventional networking by cultivating relationships that generate clients, contracts, investment, mentorship and strategic alliances.
• Financial Literacy and Generational Wealth: Expanding education around financial management, business ownership, investment, asset development and strategies capable of creating long-term economic opportunity.
• Global Business Development: Linking companies to international forums, trade relationships, economic-development leaders and emerging markets where appropriate.
• Executive and Entrepreneurial Visibility: Using media, communications and storytelling to help credible businesses grow their visibility among consumers, corporate partners, investors and decision-makers.
• Youth Entrepreneurship and Mentorship: Creating opportunities for established executives and entrepreneurs to pass knowledge, experience and relationships to emerging leaders.
• Community and Institutional Partnerships: Bringing corporations, nonprofits, educators, government leaders, financial institutions, faith organizations and community stakeholders into initiatives with clearly defined economic and social objectives.
This strategy aligns with the broader Chamber model, which emphasizes business development, referrals, professional networking, educational programming, and relationships that lead to partnerships and sustainable growth.
FROM BEVERLY HILLS TO THE GLOBAL MARKETPLACE
Dr. Lemelle brings an additional dimension to the Chapter through her work in international media, humanitarian initiatives, and cross-cultural relationship-building. She serves as International Goodwill Ambassador for the DreamChild Foundation in Accra, Ghana, an appointment recognizing her philanthropic work supporting children's health and education. The Foundation’s HoodTalk initiative has sought support for pediatric healthcare infrastructure in Ghana, using music and international media to draw attention to its humanitarian mission.
As the Ghana Chair of the Pasadena Sister Cities Committee, Dr. Lemelle adds another bridge between Southern California and Ghana to her international portfolio. PSCC is led by President Lena Louise Kennedy, who is actively working to expand its global partnerships. These relationships complement the global reach Dr. Lemelle and Sir Lance believe will become increasingly important for entrepreneurs seeking growth beyond their immediate geographic markets.
Last year, Sir Lance and his team travelled to South Africa and spoke to 50 kings about aggregating their land to create a hedge fund. In October 2026, Sir Lance, Dr. Lemelle, and a delegation will return to South Africa for an economic summit and global civility awards event. "I look forward to 'transform goals to greatness' for their women entrepreneurs and to share insights in the public relations industry," said Dr. Lemelle.
The objective is not international visibility for its own sake. The economic proposition is practical: identify relationships that lead to commerce, investment, knowledge exchange, partnerships and sustainable opportunities for qualified businesses.
MEASURING THE CHAPTER BY WHAT IT CREATES
The new leadership structure introduces a higher standard for evaluating Chamber activity. Success will not be measured by attendance at mixers or the number of events on a calendar. The more consequential measurements will include whether member businesses gain meaningful exposure, secure new relationships, become better prepared for capital, identify contracting opportunities, enter strategic partnerships, and build stronger foundations for sustainable growth.
That distinction sits at the center of Dr. Lemelle’s vision. A chamber can introduce two people. An institution creates an environment in which that introduction can potentially become a contract, an investment, a partnership, a mentorship, or an opportunity that did not exist before.
Sir Lance’s chairmanship is intended to help build that institutional capacity. Together, they envision the Beverly Hills Chapter as a trusted table where established leadership and emerging entrepreneurship can meet, where local businesses can encounter global thinking, and where influence translates into measurable economic participation. The core of the strategy is simple: empower businesses, bolster communities, and generate opportunities to engage the next generation.
ABOUT THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce supports local and global entrepreneurs, professionals, and business owners throughout Southern California. Its programs and membership resources include economic development support, networking and partnerships, educational workshops, business referrals, business exposure, and opportunities to connect with professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders throughout the region. The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Beverly Hills Chapter, led by Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD, meets every third Thursday of the month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For membership, sponsorship, partnerships, programming, and meeting location information, contact marie.lemelle@blackchamberofcommerce.org.
ABOUT PLATINUM STAR PUBLIC RELATIONS, INC.
Founded by Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD, Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. is a strategic communications, public relations, branding and executive positioning firm serving entrepreneurs, executives, entertainment professionals, corporations and organizations. Through strategic communications, media relations, business visibility and international relationship development, the firm works to turn credible leadership and compelling ideas into platforms for sustained influence and opportunity.
ABOUT PLATINUM STAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Platinum Star Media Group, Inc. is a talent management and media enterprise founded by Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD, operating alongside Platinum Star Public Relations to build visibility and long-term positioning for creative and executive talent.
ABOUT PITBULL PR AGENCY, INC.
Pitbull PR Agency, Inc., founded by Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD, is a crisis communications firm specializing in reputation defense, strategic response, and proactive positioning for individuals and organizations facing high-stakes public scrutiny.
For interviews, booking business summits, and virtual or in-person appointments, contact marielemelle@platinumstarpr.com.
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