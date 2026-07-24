Health Department Reports No Harmful Algal Blooms Observed on Conesus Lake

CONESUS, N.Y., July 24, 2026 — Based on surveillance performed on July 24th, 2026, the Livingston County Department of Health did not observe harmful algal blooms (HABs) on Conesus Lake. A lakewide bloom was first identified on June 23rd, 2026. Blooms occur when cyanobacteria multiply rapidly over a short period of time, usually in calm, warm water.

HABs can turn the water green and form thick scums on the water surface. Some HABs may produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals. HAB exposure can cause diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting, skin, eye, or throat irritation, and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

Conditions remain conducive to HABs and they can disappear and form quickly. Be aware of what HABs look like and avoid them. To learn what HABs look like, use the links below.

The Department of Health recommends taking the following precautions:

Don’t swim, wade, boat, or fish near suspect HABs;

Don't eat fish caught from waters with suspect HABs;

Don’t drink or cook with untreated lake water;

Rinse with clean water if exposed; and

Children and pets are more susceptible to the effects of HABs; take extra care to keep them out of waters with suspect HABs.

Report symptoms that may be associated with exposure to your medical provider.

For more information, or to report a HAB, contact the Department of Health at 585-243-7280 or email the Watershed Inspector at donmaryanski@livingstoncountyny.gov.

Learn more about HABs at:

Please share this information with other people in the area who may not have received this notice directly.