Texas DPS Appointment Waits Run 3 Times as Long in Metros, Get DMV Appointments Finds

Major-metro Texas DPS offices post a 25-day median to the next open appointment vs. 8 days outside the metros - July 24, 2026 report. Source: Get DMV Appointments, "Texas DPS Availability Index." Renewal and replacement appointments across 231 reporting Texas DPS offices, July 24, 2026 report: 9-day statewide median, 109 offices with openings within seven days, 78-day longest lead time at McKinney, 36 offices booked 30 or more days out. The free tracker compares nearby Texas DPS offices in one search; the data is downloadable and CC BY 4.0 licensed.

Major-metro offices post a 25 days median to the next open Texas driver license appointment vs. 8 days elsewhere; free ZIP code tracker compares nearby offices

When my son needed a learners permit, the hardest part was not knowing whether another office within driving distance had a much earlier opening. Now that comparison takes less then 5 seconds.” — Abhi K., Founder, Get DMV Appointments

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texans in the state's biggest metros wait more than three times as long for a Texas driver license appointment as residents everywhere else, according to a free public tracker launched today by Get DMV Appointments, a Dallas-based company. The tracker's July 24, 2026 compilation of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) daily appointment report shows offices in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso areas posting a 25-day median lead time to the next open Texas DPS appointment, against 8 days outside those metros and a 13-day statewide median across all services, with 232 of the state's 235 offices reporting.The state's own numbers point the same direction. In its Driver License Division frequently asked questions, Texas DPS reports that the average statewide appointment booking time in fiscal 2025 was 15 days and that seven offices exceeded 45 days — six of them in the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth area. The agency also notes that in-office driver license and identification services are offered by appointment only, with a limited number of additional appointments available at most offices daily.Office-level differences are wider still. For renewal and replacement appointments in the July 24 report, the statewide median is 9 days across 231 reporting offices, yet McKinney, north of Dallas, shows the longest lead time: 78 days in the latest report, 79 on its recent five-report median. In the same view, 36 offices are booked 30 or more days out while 109 offices report an opening within seven days. Across all services, six offices reported same-day availability for at least one service, and the statewide median stands two days lower than the July 26, 2025 snapshot.The state's published in-office figure a median lobby wait of about 3 minutes for customers with an appointment, and measures the wait after arrival, not the days spent waiting for a slot. The tracker measures the latter: days until the next reported opening, office by office.The Texas DPS Wait Times & Availability Tracker is built around a single decision: whether another office within driving distance can serve a resident sooner. A visitor picks a service, first-time license or ID, renew or replace, CDL renewal, or a driving test - enters a Texas ZIP code, and sees nearby offices with their reported openings and also what can be an alternate office by driving a few extra miles if they can save a few days. The rich data analytics in the background provides annual seasonality in form of best month of the year, best office with an estimated driving distance etc. A statewide table can be filtered by service and metro area and sorted by fastest availability, longest lead time, published office wait, mega centers, standard offices or even actual office name. The tool does not reserve appointments and does not replace the official Texas DPS scheduler; it shows which offices reported the earliest openings before a resident books through the state system. Location pages cover all major Texas cities, including all DPS offices in the Dallas-Fortworth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and El-Paso areas.For reporters and researchers, the dataset is built to be reused. The tracker independently compiles and archives the appointment report Texas DPS publishes once each business day, with monthly medians reaching back to June 2021 and dated daily snapshots beginning May 28, 2026. Every figure is labeled with its service, geography, report date and measurement basis; the page separates the latest reported value from its recent five-report median and from the state's lobby-wait figure; and missing values are omitted rather than estimated. A same-day CSV snapshot and PNG chart cards are available to download, the compiled dataset is published under a CC BY 4.0 license, and ZIP code lookups run in the visitor's browser rather than on company servers. The company asks that figures be cited as the "Texas DPS Availability Index.""When my son needed a learner permit, the hardest part was not knowing whether another office within driving distance had a much earlier opening," said Abhi K., founder of Get DMV Appointments. "Now that comparison takes one search: pick the service, enter a ZIP code, and see every nearby office."The tracker is free to the public. Separately, the company operates a paid appointment booking service that monitors the public scheduler and books on a customer's behalf; booking directly with Texas DPS is always free.Get DMV Appointments is an independent service and is not affiliated with the Texas Department of Public Safety or any government agency.About Get DMV AppointmentsGet DMV Appointments, a Smartyz Inc. brand founded in Dallas, is an independent service that helps Texas residents find and book Texas Department of Public Safety appointments, with one-time pricing and an automatic refund if no appointment is booked within seven days. The company publishes the Texas DPS Availability Index as a free public data resource to help texans make better decissions with finding DPS Appointments.

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