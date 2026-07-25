U.S. and Republic of Korea Set to Conclude 7th Annual Integrated Air & Missile Defense Academy

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii –The United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will conclude the seventh annual Korean Tabletop Academy (KTTA 26), July 24, 2026, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii. The focus of the event is to strengthen the bilateral partnership for integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) in the Pacific.

Hosted by the Pacific IAMD Center (PIC), the two-week event brought together key leaders and operators to enhance combined and joint defense capabilities. The academy commenced with a senior leader session featuring opening remarks from U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Belote, director of the PIC, and ROK Air Force Col. Hyung Joo Nam, chief of intelligence and operations for the ROK Air Force air and missile defense command (ROKAF AMDC).

“Our steadfast alliance with the Republic of Korea is the cornerstone of our regional security architecture,” said Col. Belote. “This academy is a testament to our shared commitment to not just maintaining readiness but actively advancing our integrated defense capabilities to meet any challenge.”

Nam also emphasized the strategic value of joint training.

“Through this collaborative education and realistic planning, we are sending a clear and unified message of deterrence,” Nam said. “The trust and interoperability we build here are vital to defending our nations and ensuring stability.”

During the KTTA, representation from key United States and ROK organizations underscored a powerful commitment to joint, multi-domain IAMD. Key participants from the U.S. forces included personnel from the U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), U.S. Space Forces Pacific, and U.S. Naval Forces, Pacific. Highly specialized training and education support was provided by the Joint Ballistic Missile Defense Training and Education Center (JBTEC). The primary audience for bilateral partnership were intended for the co-host, ROKAF AMDC, with an observer from the ROK Marine Liaison, assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, ensuring synchronization across the air, land, space, and amphibious operational domains.

The first week of the academy featured in-depth academic sessions in a hybrid format, connecting participants at JBPH-H with ROKAF headquarters and brigades in the Republic of Korea. This phase included a regional IAMD posture brief from the 94th AAMDC, a mission brief from U.S. Space Forces Pacific, and a capabilities presentation and hands-on airspace management command & control demonstration at the 298th Air Defense Group (ADG). The 298th ADG provides continuous air surveillance for the Hawaiian Islands.

The second week focused on practical application, leveraging the International Simulations (I-SIM) program to conduct dynamic, scenario-based exercises. Participants engaged in collaborative defense design planning and evaluated combined IAMD responses to a range of potential threats and cyber support from the Tailored Solutions' Mission Threat Validation team.

Throughout the event, attendees toured the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), for firsthand exposure to maritime IAMD systems. They also participated in a U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) sponsored Remembrance Tour, which included a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial to pay respects to fallen service members.

More than just an IAMD academic event, KTTA delivers tangible outcomes: a stronger alliance, enhanced interoperability, and a more credible, combined defensive posture. These results are a direct investment in the security and stability of a free and open Indo-Pacific.