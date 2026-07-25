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Joint Statement from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation on DNC’s Decision Regarding Presidential Primary Calendar

Joint Statement from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation on DNC’s Decision Regarding Presidential Primary Calendar
 

In response to the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee’s decision regarding the 2028 presidential primary calendar, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, Congressman Chris Pappas, and Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander released the following statement:

"The Democratic National Committee’s decision today is wrong for Democrats, wrong for New Hampshire, and wrong for the country. New Hampshire’s First in the Nation primary is a tested proving ground in a closely contested swing state that forges better candidates and better presidents — and despite what DNC insiders say, that hasn’t changed. As a state with highly engaged voters, we put candidates through their paces and thoroughly vet them. And our small size means that actually meeting and talking to voters takes precedence over super PACs or mega-donor-fueled campaigns. 

"Regardless of today’s vote, Granite Staters remain committed to the hard work of organizing and electing candidates who stand up for our Live Free or Die values."

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Joint Statement from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation on DNC’s Decision Regarding Presidential Primary Calendar

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