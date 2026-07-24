NHDP Statement on the DNC’s Decision to Change the Presidential Primary Calendar

In response to the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee’s decision to change the 2028 Democratic Presidential Primary calendar, NHDP Chair Ray Buckley released the following statement: "Today’s vote shows that many party insiders have learned nothing from 2024. New Hampshire has a proven track record of testing our candidates with a rigorous, fair, and efficient process, yet those qualities did not prevail. This committee’s vote does not change the realities governing New Hampshire’s primary, which are beyond the control of both this committee and our state party. "Democrats’ guiding North Star should be winning general elections, and New Hampshire Democrats will get back to work focusing on the 2026 elections and addressing the significant challenges facing America’s overwhelmed working class. Today’s vote moves the party further away from that objective."

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