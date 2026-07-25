Alsana Expands Support for ARFID Treatment Through Personalized Eating Disorder Care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, better known as ARFID, was officially recognized as an eating disorder diagnosis in 2013. Yet over a decade later, it remains widely misunderstood.The National Eating Disorders Association reports that people with ARFID eat less food, or less variety of it, and its reasons may vary. Some may feel almost no appetite at all, or they have reactions to certain tastes, smells, and textures. Others may be afraid of choking, throwing up, or getting sick from a certain food.Children tend to be picky eaters, so ARFID is also often thought of as a childhood condition. But adults struggle with ARFID, too. In fact, recent studies show that adults can actually develop it later in life. Unfortunately, because many medical providers don't think to screen adults for ARFID, countless people end up suffering in silence for years.Alsana is an eating disorder treatment center with locations in California and Alabama, that also serves 43 states virtually. They offer specialized eating disorder treatment programs to address the gap in ARFID care. Care options for ARFID include residential treatment, day programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient (IOP) programs.Notice any of this in yourself or someone close to you? Taking an early, proactive approach to treatment for ARFID makes the biggest difference.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.