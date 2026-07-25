Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Illegal Alien on 582 Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges, Seizes Illegal Child Sex Doll

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has arrested an illegal alien following an investigation into child sexual abuse material and possession of an illegal child sex doll.

32-year-old Herald Francisco Huete Vivas of Bragg St., Bossier City, Louisiana, has been charged with:

2 counts of Production of Child Sexual Abuse Material (La. R.S. 14:81.E)

579 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (La. R.S. 14:81.1)

1 count of Possessing, Trafficking, or Importing a Child Sex Doll (La. R.S. 14:81.6)

LBI agents were conducting an investigation into an account which was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for containing Child Sexual Abuse Material. The suspect’s account was found to contain 581 files depicting CSAM; two of those files were video calls where the suspect was speaking live to a juvenile exposing themselves. The account also contained videos of the suspect in possession and using a child sex doll for sexual purposes. The child sex doll was recovered from the suspect’s residence. When the suspect was taken into custody, he admitted post-Miranda to viewing CSAM, purchasing the sex doll from Temu, and using the child sex doll for sexual purposes as well as selecting the doll based upon its anatomical features.

It should be noted that Huete Vivas is a Nicaraguan National with no legal status in the United States.

Huete Vivas was arrested on July 23, 2026, and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

His bond was set at $750,000.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation led the investigation with assistance from the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Marshal's Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations.

"Louisiana is not a safe haven for illegal aliens who exploit children. Thank you to my LBI agents, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, the Bossier City Police Department, the Bossier City Marshal's Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and ICE for their outstanding work and assistance on this case," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

The investigation remains ongoing.





*All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.