Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting recap for July 16-17 2026, Colorado Outdoor Strategy update provided

July 24, 2026

Ignacio, Colo — At its July 16-17, 2026 meeting, the Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the July 16-17, 2026 meeting will go into effect on Sept. 1, 2026 unless otherwise noted.

Updated chapters include W-03, W-09, and P-01.

A Colorado’s Outdoors Strategy update was provided with an overview and highlights of accomplishments since the strategy launched in April 2025. The nation’s first comprehensive framework for conservation, outdoor recreation, and climate resilience, Colorado’s Outdoors Strategy demonstrates success through stronger partnerships, regionally rooted efforts, and coordinated planning and funding. The commission heard a report on work to advance the strategy’s goals, including investments of over $111 million, improvements for habitat and wildlife connectivity, and the development of a new publicly available dashboard–expected by fall, 2026–with anonymized mobile location data to better understand recreation patterns on public lands.

The update also highlighted the growing impact of regional collaboration through the Regional Partnerships Initiative and the commitment of the strategy’s coordinating partners (CPW, Great Outdoors Colorado, the Department of Natural Resources, the Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, and the Governor’s Office of Climate Preparedness and Disaster Recovery) to build on this early success into the future.

FINAL REGULATIONS

Agenda Item 12: Chapter W-03 - “Furbearers and Small Game, Except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-03 (Step 2 of 2)

The commission finalized regulations for the adoption of bag limits for furbearer species: Apply a daily bag limit of 2 to all furbearer species.



The commission finalized regulations including the following: Annual changes to game bird seasons, excluding turkey, and other small game seasons and related provisions, including season dates, and manner of take provisions. (Step 1 of 1) Adoption of mandatory check and sealing requirements for avocational beaver harvest.



ISSUES IDENTIFIED

The commission terminated rulemaking banning the sale of fur obtained from wild furbearer game species taken by avocational sportspersons in Colorado.

CONSENT AGENDA (Agenda Item 25)

Agenda Item 25.1 : Chapter P-1 - “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” 2 CCR 405-01 and those related provisions of Chapter W-9 (“Wildlife Properties”) 2 CCR 406-9 necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter P-1 (Step 2 of 2) The commission finalized permanent regulations to allow for the opening of campgrounds in and the use of the newly established Pikes Peak Recreation Area.

: Chapter P-1 - “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” 2 CCR 405-01 and those related provisions of Chapter W-9 (“Wildlife Properties”) 2 CCR 406-9 necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter P-1 (Step 2 of 2)

Agenda Item 25.2: Chapter P-1 - "Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands" 2 CCR 405-1 Open for annual review of the entire chapter including, but not limited to: Updating property-specific regulations at Cameo Shooting and Education Complex to remain current with facility development. Updating property-specific regulations at Fishers Peak State Park to remain current with facility development.

Chapter P-1 - "Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands" 2 CCR 405-1 Open for annual review of the entire chapter including, but not limited to:

Citizen Petition

Agenda Item 25.3: Chapter W-0 - “General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0 The commission adopted the CPW director’s written recommendation to DENY a petition for rulemaking to prohibit the commercial sale, barter, and trade of insect and arachnid parts.

Chapter W-0 - “General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0

The public is encouraged to submit comments to the PWC at engagecpw.org/pwc-public-comment. Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on CPW’s website.

The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency.

Learn more about the Parks and Wildlife Commission on CPW’s website.

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