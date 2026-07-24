Council Urges Stronger Response to Noise Complaints

A safe and welcoming neighborhood includes the ability to enjoy one's home without persistent disruptions. This week, the Council adopted a resolution urging the City of Boston and the Boston Police Department to strengthen the response to noise complaints and improve enforcement of the City's noise control laws.

The resolution highlights residents' right to the quiet enjoyment of their homes and notes concerns that repeated complaints about excessive noise, disruptive gatherings, and other public nuisances have too often gone unresolved. While the City provides several ways for residents to report these issues, including 311, 911, neighborhood police district stations, and the Boston Police Department Party Line, the resolution emphasizes the importance of timely investigations, consistent enforcement, clear documentation, and follow-up with residents.

By adopting the resolution, the Council reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that existing noise control laws are consistently enforced so residents can have confidence that their concerns will be addressed and neighborhoods remain safe and livable.