Orakle Launches Interactive Case-Based CME Activity to Improve Early Recognition of Niemann–Pick Disease Type C

New accredited educational program uses immersive virtual patient simulations to help clinicians reduce diagnostic delays in a rare neurodegenerative disease

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orakle today announced the launch of The Detection and Diagnosis of Niemann–Pick Disease Type C , a new accredited, case-based continuing medical education (CME) activity designed to improve clinician recognition and diagnosis of Niemann–Pick disease type C (NPC). The activity is supported by an independent medical education grant from Zevra Therapeutics and can be accessed online at https://recognize-npc.com The online program places learners in two interactive virtual patient encounters that reflect real-world diagnostic scenarios, guiding clinicians through the recognition of age-dependent clinical presentations, differential diagnosis, biomarker interpretation, genetic testing, and referral decisions. The activity is intended to support earlier identification of children and adolescents with suspected NPC, a rare, progressive lysosomal disorder in which diagnosis is frequently delayed due to heterogeneous clinical manifestations.The activity features two patient simulations:● Daniel R., an adolescent with progressive neuropsychiatric decline.● Maya R., a four-year-old girl presenting with hypotonia, developmental delay, and splenomegaly.Physicians who complete the activity can earn up to 1.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™. The educational content is designed for neurologists, pediatric neurologists, neurogeneticists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, ophthalmologists, geneticists, and other clinicians involved in the recognition and evaluation of suspected NPC.“For many clinicians, Niemann–Pick disease type C is encountered only a handful of times—if at all—during their careers. Yet recognizing the right constellation of signs at the right time can profoundly influence a patient’s diagnostic journey,” said August Felix, Medical Director at Orakle. “By using interactive patient cases rather than passive learning, this activity allows clinicians to practice clinical reasoning in realistic scenarios, helping build confidence in identifying diagnostic red flags and navigating today’s diagnostic pathways.”The educational experience emphasizes active clinical decision-making rather than didactic instruction alone, allowing participants to work through evolving patient presentations while interpreting investigations and considering referral decisions.“At Orakle, our mission is to transform medical education from information delivery into clinical experience,” said Seun Moses, Founder of Orakle. “Interactive simulation enables healthcare professionals to engage with complex, rare diseases in a way that mirrors real clinical practice. Our goal is to help clinicians recognize patients earlier, make informed diagnostic decisions, and ultimately improve outcomes through more timely intervention.”The activity is available beginning August 29, 2026, and will remain accredited through August 29, 2027.About OrakleOrakle develops interactive, simulation-based medical education that enables healthcare professionals to apply evidence-based knowledge through realistic clinical decision-making experiences. By combining educational science, technology, and clinical expertise, Orakle creates immersive learning programs that support improvements in clinician competence and patient care.

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