Bills creating special license plates for disability access and to benefit RAMP ceremonially signed into law

STATE HOUSE — Legislation from Sen. Lori Urso and Rep. Earl A. Read III creating special license plates for vehicles adapted for those with disabilities and from Sen. Andrew R. Dimitri and Rep. Richard R. Fascia creating special license plates to benefit the charity Real Access Motivates Progress (RAMP) were signed into law today at a ceremony at the Cranston Headquarters of the Rhode Island DMV. The plates created by Senator Urso and Representative Read’s bill (2026-S 2178A, 2026-H 7308A) will allow adaptive vehicles to park in designated accessible loading zones and parking places. “Think for a moment, as a person with full use of your body, of the inconvenience of dropping something between your car seat and console, the process of retrieving it which often involves first trying to reach into the crevice, then getting out of your vehicle and reaching under the seat from the front, often followed by reaching under the back of your seat through the back door,” suggested Senator Urso (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket). “Now imagine that same burden when faced by a driver with physical mobility issues. It is important that we put ourselves in their shoes, and understand that these mere inconveniences for us can be near impossibilities for them. Temporary placards are inconvenient, easily lost or stolen. For those with a permanent disability who require an adaptive vehicle, there should be a permanent solution.” An adaptive vehicle is one that has been modified with specialized equipment, such as ramps, lifts, lowered floors, hand controls and restraint systems to accommodate the needs of a person with significant mobility impairment. “When it comes to accessibility, we should listen to the expertise of the disabled community, who have brought to our attention some shortcomings of our accessible placard system for owners of adaptive vehicles,” said Representative Read (D-Dist. 26, Coventry, West Warwick, Warwick). “First, a placard is one more thing for a permanently disabled individual to have to worry about and keep track of when parking. And for adaptive vehicles, which are often extensively modified to fit the mobility challenges of a specific individual, it makes more sense for the designation to follow the vehicle, not the person, who likely cannot use a stock vehicle. This bill makes a small change that will improve the quality of life of many Rhode Islanders.” The bill (2026-S 2185, 2026-H 7229) sponsored by Senator Dimitri and Representative Fascia empowers the Division of Motor Vehicles to make available special motor vehicle registration plates to benefit RAMP, a volunteer organization that works to break down barriers for those living with disabilities in Rhode Island. “I am extremely proud to have sponsored legislation to create a RAMP charity license plate, which will generate critical awareness and support for accessibility in our communities,” said Senator Dimitri (D-Dist. 25, Johnston). “Like so many other great causes, I am grateful that Rhode Islanders will now have the opportunity to display their support for this outstanding organization on their vehicles.” Said Representative Fascia (R-Dist. 42, Johnston, Cranston), “I am very proud to have sponsored this important legislation in the Rhode Island House of Representatives. This registration plate will not only help raise funds for RAMP but more importantly, it will highlight the innovative efforts of RAMP to break barriers and champion accessibility for the disabled. As important contributors to our communities, this special plate will help to support a more equitable future for our disabled friends and neighbors.” IN PHOTO: From left, RAMP CEO Tina Guenette, Sen. Andrew R. Dimitri, Sen. Lori Urso, Gov. Dan McKee, Rep. Richard R. Fascia and Rep. Earl A. Read III. For more information, contact:

Tristan Grau, Publicist

State House Room B20

Providence, RI 02903

401.222.4935

