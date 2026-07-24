Georgia Fishing Report: July 24, 2026

Too hot to get on the water or getting rained out? Come see the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division staff at this weekend’s upcoming GON Outdoor Blast (July 24-26) and then in a few weeks, come visit the Georgia Wildlife Federation’s Buckarama (Aug. 14-16). Both expos offer plenty of things to get you excited about being in the outdoors. We will see you there!

NEWS TO KNOW

Camp at a Georgia Public Fishing Area: Many of the Georgia PFAs offer overnight camping, from primitive to RV full hookups! More information about PFAs at GeorgiaWildlife.com/allpfas, and you can reserve campsites at https://reservations.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.

DRIVING Conservation Work – the Trout and Bass License Plate: Georgia offers two license plates that support fisheries efforts – so put one on your car today! Learn more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates and visit your county tag office to grab yours!

Make fishing part of your weekend plans and Go Fish Georgia!

(Fishing report courtesy of Matthew Gerber, Fisheries Biologist with the Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

Contributions for the Central Georgia fishing report are thanks to Ken Sturdivant’s Southern Fishing Report, and contributions from Region 3 WRD Fisheries staff, local guides, and anglers.

RESERVOIR REPORT

CLARKS HILL LAKE

CLARKS HILL LAKE IS DOWN 6 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. They are up early and late. During the day, it’s all about finding good structure. Side scan and Down scan technology better be up to par (current software and good clean power). For largemouth bass, work hard top water walking style during low light periods when fish are schooling around rock piles near main lake areas. Be sure to look at structure adjacent to deeper water with natural, baitfish-colored baits. Fish are splitting time between shallow and deep water based on time of day, with early morning shallow activity followed by movement to deeper structure as the sun rises. Many are actively schooling on main lake structure when chasing blueback herring during low light conditions holding tight to cover during bright conditions around brush piles and rock piles near deep water access. Fish anything that closely mimics blueback herring.

LAKE SINCLAIR

LAKE SINCLAIR IS DOWN 1.5 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is good. Fish are in Little River, up the Oconee, and in the back of Rocky Creek and Nancy Branch Creek. Black or white buzz baits early in the morning or frogs and popping frogs in the grass will work. Crankbaits and flipping docks and blowdowns can be an all-day affair. The hydrilla is already growing well up the Oconee and Little Rivers. Frogs and swim jigs will work or a big lizard or Ole Monster worm fished near the edges of the hydrilla are good options. Finally, the Mayflies will start to hatch, and the bluegill and bass will be with them. They are up early and late and during the day it is all about finding good structure. Side scan and Down scan technology better be up to par (current software and good clean power). Try a frog, bluegill colored prop bait, a ¼ ounce buzz bait, swim jig or a shaky head worm with a chartreuse dipped tail, depending on how aggressive the bite is.

LAKE RUSSELL

LAKE RUSSELL IS DOWN 1.1 FEET, 80’S – Bass fishing is good. The blueback and shad spawns are beginning to be the major patterns. A lot of fish are up on the points and shoals, so use a variety of baits. Each day is different depending on the weather. Start out with a Zoom Super Fluke and a top water. They are up early and late and during the day it is all about finding good structure. Side Scan and Down scan technology better be up to par (current software and good clean power). The Strike King Frogs are a good early and late bait for a big bite. Use a white belly on sunny days and a dark belly on cloudy days and rig these on Sufi 40-pound braid. At times a spinnerbait or a worm is good. Many fish have already begun to migrate to some deeper water as the baitfish start moving out.

LAKE OCONEE

LAKE OCONEE IS FULL, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. Fish being caught in less than 5 foot of water and many different baits are working. The shad spawn is over. First thing in the day look for rocks and bait fish shallow and work that area well. There is a mixed bag of fish consisting of white’s, hybrids and largemouth. If there is any wind work the wind blown banks with a small crank bait like a ¼ ounce Rat T Trap in the chrome/black or a number 5 Shad Rap in sliver/black colors. A zoom finesse worm or a 5 inch lizard in the watermelon or green pumpkin seed fished on a Carolina rig with a 24 inch leader is another alternative. Fish this bait around sea walls rocks and docks in the back of pockets off the main lake and creeks. A good number of fish are also coming off spinner baits. In any stained waters work an all white spinner bait around any docks or blow downs. Early and late in the day a buzz bait will get a good fish around docks and seawalls. If the day is overcast this bait can work all day.

LAKE JACKSON

LAKE JACKSON IS FULL, 80’S – Bass fishing is fair. Spotted bass are biting and there are lots of small 13-inch fish hitting worms and crank baits. There are lots of fish on points and around all the lakes docks. Docks here are all over the lake and many have brush on and around them Use the Side scan and Down scan technology find them. These fish are in the manmade and natural cover, and they will bite live or artificial lures. Work small worms on any of the main lake rocky points on a light Texas rig. Continue to use the finesse style green worms on a Texas rig. Small to medium chrome and blue top water lures can draw the spots, but the key is to move around and make only a few casts to each location. Use the small #5 and #7 Rapallo’s in silver and black back. Small watermelon green and natural blue Zoom finesse worms are very good lures for the spots. All white 3/8-ounce Rooster Tails on light line will get the strikes from spotted bass on the main lake points. Spots will gather up on main lake humps and these fish are usually larger.

PUBLIC FISHING AREA REPORT

McDuffie Public Fishing Area (courtesy of Area Manager Chalisa Fabillar) —

Catfish fry incoming – success at McDuffie Public Fishing Area.

Just like a McDuffie Largemouth strike on a topwater frog, summer break has flashed before our eyes. Kids will be headed back to school soon, but there are still a couple more weeks to get them out to the PFA and catch some fish before they go back!

Catfishing has been very productive this past week, especially on Rodbender Lake. The mid-morning bite has been getting folks a stringer full. Try fishing on the dam to the right of the boat ramp where the water willow is most dense. Catfish dough baits and shrimp have been working really well. Bream fishing has been solid this week as well. The backside of Willow Lake between the dam and the dove fields have been a good bet for getting some bream. A couple anglers did well in this area using worms as bait and setting their bobber about 2 feet above their bait.

Similar to last week, the best time our anglers have had good bass has been early in the morning. Bridge Lake produced a nice 3-pound bass caught on a whopper plopper. Spinner baits were another good option this week, helping produce bass from Willow Lake.

Flat Creek Public Fishing Area (courtesy of Area Manager Amory Cook) —

Water Temperature: 87 degrees

Water Clarity: 21.5″

Great success from a local angler. He caught 11 bass in 2.5 hours, 2 of which were over 5 pounds, with his biggest catch weighing 7.2 pounds!

Great success from a local angler. He caught 11 bass in 2.5 hours, 2 of which were over 5 pounds, with his biggest catch weighing 7.2 pounds!

Bass: Anglers are having success using plum colored ‘Ol Monster worms by Zoom, white buzz baits, and minnows. Most bass are being caught from boats, though we had someone catch a 4lb bass off the dock this week!

Bream: Red Wigglers continue to produce Bream. Target the treetops next to the boat ramp.

Crappie: Minnows have been the go-to bait, while jigs (John Deere or yellow and white colored Triple Ripple, or June Bug colored Teaser Tail) fished with light tackle to feel the slightest bite and trolled have been working very great! If you are bank fishing, try fishing near the pier. If on a boat, try cover (treetops).

Catfish: Most catfish caught has been bycatch while fishing for Bream or Bass. The last angler interviewed that was catching catfish had great success with worms fished on the bottom. Remember the PFA lake record for catfish is still open and the minimum requirement to qualify is 12lbs or 32in long. You must have the catch weighed on a certified scale and properly documented. Should you land a catfish that you believe to be at least 12 pounds (about 30 inches long), please notify DNR staff.

If you are having difficulty catching fish at FCPFA, try talking to other anglers. Flat Creek PFA receives high pressure, and it can take some time to narrow down techniques and locations where fish are biting.

Marben Public Fishing Area (courtesy of PFA Manager Jamie Dowd) –

Our PFA ponds have been producing as well, especially for anglers able to fish early in the mornings and again in the cooler evening hours. The mid-day fishing has been challenging this past week, but anglers who have stayed into the evening have had their patience rewarded. Anglers reported catching 2-3lb bass on wacky rigged green pumpkin senkos and crawfish soft plastic baits. For those looking to catch bream, the later evenings’ hours have been producing nice numbers of shellcracker. Fish red wigglers near the bottom to get in on the action. The last hour before sunset has been good for people looking for catfish. Chicken liver and earthworms set out near piers and downed trees in the water have been the spot for taking home channel catfish.

Largemouth: Early morning and late in the afternoon are the best time to try and catch largemouth bass. Using baits mimicking shad or any finesse rigs such as drop shots are a safe bet. Crank baits, jerk baits, and top water lures have also yielded success recently for anglers. Try fishing on or near the bottom of the ponds.

Crappie: Few crappie are being caught this time of year. As temperatures continue to increase, night fishing may yield better results. Whether it’s during the day or at night, try fishing suspended brush piles or structures.

Bream: Using Red wigglers and wax worms are a good bet for this time of year. Try fishing at different depths with these. Smaller beetles, spins, or grub imitation bits could work as well. Fishing for bream should pick up in the late afternoon and at night.

Channel Catfish: Anglers fishing cut bait, worms, or prepared baits on the bottom should begin to see improving success, particularly during the evening hours.

(Fishing report courtesy of Joshua Barber with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

We are in the heat of the summer now and the weather has been keeping many anglers off the water. The bite has slowed down this week, but some good fish were still caught.

River Gages as of July 23rd:

Doctortown on the Altamaha – 6.0 feet and falling

Lumber City on the Ocmulgee – 2.9 feet and steady

Clyo on the Savannah – 3.4 feet and falling

Statenville on the Alapaha – 3.2 feet and rising

Alapaha on the Alapaha – 3.8 feet and falling

Waycross on the Satilla – 7.7 feet and rising

Atkinson on the Satilla – 4.3 feet and falling

Quitman on the Withlacoochee – 1.8 feet and falling

Macclenny on the Saint Marys – 1.7 feet and steady

Fargo on the Suwannee – 1.3 feet and falling

Full Moon is on July 29th. To monitor all the Georgia river levels, visit the USGS website (waterdata.usgs.gov/ga/nwis/rt). For the latest marine forecast, check out www.weather.gov/jax/.

Garrett Berry caught this giant bass at Lake Blackshear on a urchin bait.

ALTAMAHA RIVER

I’ve received a couple of reports that the bass bite has slowed down significantly this week. They’ve been tightlipped likely due to the heat and the river level rising very quickly. A tournament was held last week at Altamaha Park. 1st place had 13.93 pounds and the biggest one of the day was 3.77-lbs. Before your next trip to the river, stop by Satilla Feed and Outdoors located at 2270 US-84 in Blackshear. They have a variety of rods, reels, and fishing tackle. For hours, call 912-449-3001.

LAKES AND PONDS

Two anglers fished at a private lake last Saturday and caught around 8 bass up to around 7 ½ pounds. Jim O’Conner fished at Paradise Public Fishing Area on Sunday afternoon and reported that he caught some nice bass. Several were in the 3-4-lb. range. The fish ate urchin style baits. He went back this week and caught a lot of nice bass while using topwater frogs. I’ve heard that the bluegill have been biting around the fishing piers at Paradise.

OCMULGEE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

DODGE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

Terry Sowell reported that the action has been slow this week. He intercepted 2 anglers that fished Wed am and they only caught 1 bass (2-6 lbs).

HUGH GILLIS PUBLIC FISHING AREA

Mr. Forde caught this nice seatrout while fishing with Captain Tim Cutting.

OKEFENOKEE SWAMP

Jack and Brody Harris fished on the east side last Saturday. They landed around 15 chain pickerel and also caught a pile of bowfin. They used Dura-Spins and jackfish color worked best. The boat ramp on the west side (Stephen C. Foster State Park) is still currently closed due to some renovations that are taking place around the boat basin. They now estimate that it will be reopened sometime in August. Anglers can still launch kayaks, canoes, and small boats from the bank. Captain Bert Deener offers guided fishing trips in the Okefenokee. To book a trip with him, visit his website bertsjigsandthings.com. Latest Swamp level on the east side was 119.98 feet.

SALTWATER (GEORGIA COAST)

I have not heard of many reports this week. I do know that the tarpon have been biting fairly well lately though.

Before your next fishing trip, stop by Winge’s Bait and Tackle located at 440 Memorial Drive in Waycross. They have all the tackle you need for a successful trip! For their hours, call 912-283-9400.

If you have any fishing reports or fish pictures that you would like to be included in this report, email them to me joshuabfishhunter@gmail.com or send them through Messenger on Southern Waters Fishing Report’s Facebook Page.

Southwest Georgia will be back with a report next week. Until then, think about visiting one of the SW Georgia Public Fishing Areas!

(Fishing report courtesy of Jim Hakala, Region Supervisor and fisheries biologist with Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division, with help from Region Staff and Local Experts)

RESERVOIR REPORT

LAKE ALLATOONA

Allatoona Bass (This report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, www.southernfishing.com): LAKE ALLATOONA IS FULL, 80’S. Bass fishing is good. Spotted bass are chasing fast moving baits, and anglers need a small profile bait like a #5 Rapala Shad Rap. Look for these fish up near the Little River and down near Clark Creek. Try using a Pop R and a small all white buzz bait on low light days. The Spit N King by Strike King in the gizzard shad color or pull a Whopper Plopper in bone color over points and humps. The Texas rigged worm and a ¼ ounce weight with a Zoom finesse worm in black-emerald color cast on or around the docks will also catch these fish. The Texas rig worm should be fished in the speed worming method by simply casting the bait to the shadows and when it hits the bottom begin to reel it in with a steady retrieve, like it was small crank bait.

The Allatoona Fish Habitat Improvement Program is showing success at landing some quality fish!

Allatoona Fish Habitat Improvements Work (Report courtesy of Fisheries Biologist Chris Smith): The Allatoona Fish Habitat Improvement Program (AFHIP) is an on-going effort to improve fish habitat and fishing quality at Lake Allatoona. Part of the program’s diverse efforts include toppling and securing trees (chop-and-drop) along the banks of the lake to provide cover for various sport fishes. While conducting routine spring electrofishing surveys at Allatoona, it’s common for our staff to encounter these trees, and it’s clear from their observations, that they often hold good numbers of quality fish. Alabama bass, largemouth, crappie, bream, and even catfish often call these submerged trees “home”. So then next time you are out on the lake and see a downed tree cabled-off to the stump on the bank, know it’s just one component of the AFHIP at work for fish and anglers alike.

Allatoona Bass Part Two (This report courtesy of NOE Outdoors): Current Water Level. Lake Allatoona is in its typical summer pattern. Water temperatures are warm, boat traffic is heavy by late morning, and the best fishing is happening early and late in the day. If you can be on the water before sunrise or stay until sunset, you’ll usually have your best chance at putting fish in the boat. The spotted bass bite has been the most consistent lately. Early in the morning, keep an eye out for schooling fish chasing bait around main lake points, humps, and long rocky points. A walking topwater, fluke, or small swimbait can get some explosive bites while they’re feeding on the surface. As the sun gets higher, the better fish move deeper and set up around brush piles, rock piles, and ledges in 20 to 30 feet of water. Finesse techniques have been producing well once the topwater bite slows down.

Bass Tips: Start your morning with a topwater bait, fluke, or small swimbait around schooling fish. After the sun gets up, target offshore brush with a shaky head, drop shot, or finesse worm. Don’t overlook shaded docks and laydowns. A quality largemouth can still be caught around shallow cover during the hottest part of the day.

Allatoona Crappie (This report courtesy of NOE Outdoors): Crappie have settled into their summer pattern and are holding around deep brush piles, standing timber, and bridge structure in 15 to 25 feet of water. They’re grouping up, so once you find one school, there’s a good chance you’ll catch several before moving. Live minnows continue to be hard to beat, but small soft plastic jigs in natural colors are producing plenty of fish as well.

Crappie Tips: Spend more time looking than fishing. Use your electronics to locate brush before dropping a bait. Fish vertically and keep your bait just above the fish. If a brush pile isn’t producing after a few minutes, move to the next one until you locate an active school.

Allatoona Linesides (This report courtesy of NOE Outdoors): They are following schools of threadfin shad and herring across the lake. Your best opportunity is early in the morning before the sun gets high. Keep an eye out for birds working, surface activity, and bait schools on your electronics. As the day warms up, most fish move deeper over creek channels and the river channel where bait is suspended. Live bait continues to be the top producer, but anglers throwing spoons, bucktails, and paddletail swimbaits into active schools are catching fish as well. Don’t be surprised if you hook into a hybrid while targeting stripers.

Striper Tips: Be on the water before daylight and stay around the bait. If you don’t find bait, keep moving. Watch your electronics for suspended fish and fish at the depth they’re holding. Keep a spoon or swimbait ready. Summer schooling fish may only stay on the surface for a few seconds before disappearing.

LAKE BURTON

Mason Beck holding up his Youth Angler Award fish from Lake Burton.

Lake Burton Bass Award (Report courtesy of Fisheries Biologist Kyle Rempe): Mason Beck of Clayton, Georgia, recently landed his biggest bass while fishing with his family at Lake Burton. The 20-inch fish weighed 3 lb. 11 oz and was fooled by a white fluke fished along a boat house. Usually, Mason targets trout, and has a lot of success fishing those in the past, but landing a GADNR youth angler award Largemouth Bass was a summer goal of his that he was very excited to achieve. Way to go Mason!

LAKE HARTWELL

Lake Hartwell Bass Report (This report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, www.southernfishing.com): LAKE HARTWELL IS DOWN 7.7 FEET, 80’S. Bass fishing is fair. Early, use the Zoom yellow trick worms and #5 shad colored Shad Rapala Shad Raps on shallow flats with a creek channel close by. In the heat of the day the fishing is tough. The bass seem to feed early and then late during twilight hours. The buzz bait is a good way to cover lots of water, and this bait usually draws better fish in the summer. There is no set bait the bass seem to key on, just make tons of casts to the structure. Try pitching and casting and concentrating on the wood. Casting close into and around all the wood and some docks has worked. Up the rivers is the better areas for a little less boat traffic. Zoom pearl Super Flukes are still working around docks, especially in the coves and pockets with shade. A large 3/0 Mustad offset hook and a small stinger hook is a great all day lure. Think of this as a soft jerk bait and let it sink 2 to 12 feet on points in the creeks. During the day the Zoom finesse worm on a 3-foot Carolina rig will force anglers to fish deeper to the levels that the fish are holding at – 12 to 16 feet off the main river points. The river fishing seems better with the cooler water having the bass more active.

Hartwell Mixed Bag (Reports courtesy of the guides mentioned below):

Black Bass: Guide Lane Clark (864-254-8614) reports that typically in July some fish will be caught on drop shots and shaky heads around deep brush piles, and fish can also be “called up” to the surface offshore with topwater lures. Sometimes there is a good shallow bite in July around bream, but there are usually more fish offshore.

Striper and hybrids: Captain Chip Hamilton (864-304-9011) reports that in July there will be a good bite in the river channel itself over deep water near timber. Sometimes fish will be over clean spots, and other times they will suspend in holes in the trees. However, you have to look at both every morning because fish have different preferences on different days. Herring on down-rods are the main pattern.

Crappie: Guide Rodney Donald (864-356-0143) reports that he expected the fishing to really slow down in June, but the action was still good around a variety of types of structure and so they are optimistic for July. Fish may go deeper this month, although weather and water conditions can combine to surprise anglers. Expect minnows to out-produce jigs in the heat.

Catfish: Captain Bill Plumley reports that during July channel catfish will bite well in less than 20 feet of water on a variety of baits including cut herring, dip baits, and nightcrawlers. Flatheads can be caught at night on live bait, especially as the spawn winds down.

LAKE LANIER

Lake Lanier Bass Report (This report courtesy of Phil Johnson, 770-366-8845 via www.southernfishing.com): LAKE LANIER IS DOWN 4.8 FEET, 80’S. Bass fishing on Lake Lanier is good. The lake is currently about five feet below full pool with the water temperature running in the mid to upper eighties. The main lake is clear with some staining in the backs of the creeks and up the rivers. The bass haven’t really changed from last week and are still eating top water over the structure in the twenty-to-forty-foot range on humps and long points. The Krej, Riser, Skimmer, Fluke and Chug Bug have all taken their turn producing some good fish with chrome being the main color on sunny days and bone working on the cloudy days. The Sebile and the Sweet Bait have produced on days the bass don’t want the surface baits. Keep a close eye on your FFS and if you see the bass dropped down in the water column around the fifteen-to-twenty-foot range pick up the Spy Bait to target them at the correct depth. The drop shot bite around the deeper structure is still and option with the bass often just hanging out around the structure. Again, your electronics are important to determine how the bass are set up on the structure for the day. The key with the drop shot is to get the bait directly in their face to trigger the bite. Sweet Rosy, Epik Flash and Blue Lily have been the most productive worm colors for the week. If you want to slow it down, the worm bite will work on the docks from ten to twenty-five feet deep using any of the green pumpkin color combinations. With the worm, be sure to work the shady side of the dock all the way back to the walkway. The bass have definitely settled into the summer routine, so be prepared to move around to find the active ones. It’s hot, but you can still Go Catch ‘Em!

Lake Lanier Fish Attractors: Find DNR fish attractors at Lake Lanier at https://gadnrwrd.maps.arcgis.com.

Lanier Stripers (This report courtesy of Buck Cannon, 404-510-1778): Lake Lanier stripers are moving south, and the river channel is a good place to start. Downlines and planer boards are producing using the bluebacks as bait. They are holding in deepwater, and they will come up to 35 to 45-foot down lines. The planer boards need a weight to keep the bait in the cooler water – fishing the bait 50 feet behind the boards. Water temperature is hovering around 86 to 88 degrees and clear. It’s hot, so hydration is important and remember to wear your life jacket. Trolling umbrella rigs and leadcore have been producing as well.

Lanier Stripers Too (This report courtesy of The Striper Experience): July means deep-water fishing on the south end as stripers settle into their summer pattern. What’s Working: huge schools of stripers are holding from Brown’s Bridge to the dam in deep drainages, creek channels, and the river channel.

Expect fish in 40–60 feet early, sliding into 80–100 feet later in the day. Trolling while searching is the most efficient way to stay on active fish.

Lead core or Cannon downriggers paired with the Striper Tackle Super Spin Shad (White/White or Chartreuse/Chartreuse Glitter) or the Striper Tackle Fat Hawg Spoon (Pearl/Silver Flash or Nickel/Blue Flash) continue to produce. Use Humminbird Apex or Xplore side imaging to cover 150+ feet instead of relying only on down imaging. Once you locate a school, switch to downlines with a 1.25–1.75 oz Striper Tackle Pro Pencil swivel weight, 6–8 feet of 10–12 lb fluorocarbon, and a #1 Gamakatsu Circle or Octopus hook. Herring are still the best bait, with small to medium gizzard shad producing some of the larger fish. Keep a 2 oz Capt. Mack’s Chipmunk tied on. Drop it through the school and power reel it back up—the faster you think you’re reeling, the faster you probably need to go. What’s Not Working: The biggest mistake right now is staying in one area too long. These fish are constantly roaming as they follow suspended bait pods. If you’re not marking bait and fish, keep moving. Down imaging alone also limits how much water you can effectively search compared to side imaging. Captain Ron’s Final Thoughts : These fish will stay on the move all month following suspended bait pods, so don’t get locked into one spot. Cover water, trust your electronics, and once you find them, slow down and fish them thoroughly. Get out there and catch ’em up!

LAKE WEISS

Lake Weiss Bass (This report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, www.southernfishing.com): WEISS LAKE IS FULL, 80’S. Bass fishing is good. With the hot weather and lack of rain, the lake is getting very low oxygen levels, the fish are getting lazy and soft plastics are producing best. The deep-water patterns will last for the next several months. Some fish are still under docks that have 4 feet or more of water under them. Slow roll a ½ ounce Strike King spinnerbait in chartreuse and white with silver double willow blades or a Carolina rig with a Zoom big dead ringer in June bug. Throwing a brown 3/8 ounce Stanley jig with a Zoom chunk in pumpkin seed is producing some good fish. Crankbaits are producing some fish also. Target ledges that have 8 feet of water or more on top. The spotted bass have moved to points, humps and the old river channels. Use a Fat Free Shad crank bait in citrus shad color or a ½ ounce Oldham spinnerbait in chartreuse and white. Use an All Pro Rod APX Series 6 feet 10 inch medium heavy action for spinner baits and their 7 foot 6 inch or 8 foot ultra light APX flipping stick.

WEST POINT LAKE

West Point Bass Report (This report courtesy of Ken Sturdivant, www.southernfishing.com): WEST POINT LAKE IS FULL, 80’S. Bass fishing is good, but it’s all about finding good structure. For largemouth there are several different patterns. Top water baits such as Pop Rs, Zara Spooks and buzz baits can be extremely effective for shallow and aggressive fish, especially around bream beds. The second pattern that works really well is to look for spawning shad. Try fishing rip rap around bridges with spinnerbaits, small crankbaits and Zoom Super Flukes. Additionally, some big largemouth are still being caught on bigger swim baits and Rapala DT 14 lures and shad patterns will are best. Lots of spotted bass are caught by casting Spot Remover heads loaded with Zoom Shaky Tail worms or just dragging a Carolina rigged Zoom Finesse worm or mini lizard around deeper sloping gravel banks and pints mid lake.

Despite the heat, some largemouth are still being caught at West Point Lake early in the morning around shallow structure.

West Point Bass Report (This report courtesy of Fisheries Biologist Brent Hess): Despite the heat, some largemouth are still being caught early in the morning around shallow structure. Try fishing soft-craw or plastic worms in and around any shoreline structure early (and late) in the day. As the sun comes up, look for shallow shaded structure before moving on to deeper structure later in the day. For those fishing the far north end of the lake, focus your mid-day fishing efforts along weed-lined banks that provide bass cover from the afternoon heat. Bass “chilling” in the shade will sometimes opportunistically strike surface lures or ambush schools of baitfish passing nearby.

West Point Bass Tid-Bit: DNR stocked West Point Reservoir with over 900,000 largemouth bass in 2026. Many of these fingerling largemouth were stocked by boat into prime shoreline habitats. Stockings of largemouth bass high in Florida alleles has been occurring at West Point since 2016.

West Point Lake Fish Attractors: Find DNR fish attractors at West Point at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories.

SMALL LAKE REPORT

State Park Lakes: Want to enjoy some summer fishing potentially close to home? If so, Georgia State Parks has got you covered. Small lakes can offer great summer fishing opportunities close to home. Here are a few north Georgia State Parks with small lakes you may consider fishing this weekend:

Rocky Mountain PFA Report (Report courtesy of Fisheries Technician Richard Childers): Anglers are catching catfish throughout the day at any of the 7 fish feeders on East and West Antioch at Rocky Mountain Public Fishing Area. Many catfish anglers are taking advantage of the wealth of bluegill at the feeders and are using them whole or as cut bait to land healthy-sized channel cats. The heat is making bass fishing tough, so make sure to be slow and persistent with your lure retrieve so these sluggish bass have an opportunity to grab it! Thermocline is set up around 9ft on both East and West Antioch. You certainly do not want to be fishing any deeper than that. Use our interactive map online to help locate all the great fish attractors that are continually being added to the lakes. You might find your next best fishing hole at RMPFA! Find out more about Rocky Mountain Public Fishing Area, including their RV and tent camping availability, at https://georgiawildlife.com/rocky-mountain-pfa.

TROUT REPORT

North Georgia Stocked Trout: (From DNR Trout Stocking Coordinator Chris French): This week Georgia’s hatcheries stocked approximately 16,000 trout at numerous locations across North Georgia. Stay up to date on weekly trout stockings across north Georgia by signing up for the weekly stocking report at GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.

Trout and More (This report courtesy of Unicoi Outfitters): Check out Unicoi Outfitter’s regular fishing reports at UnicoiOutfitters.com/fishing-reports to get the complete story and more!

Tailwater Trout Article (Report courtesy of On The Fly South contributor Jimmy Jacobs): Recent scalding weather has gripped much of the Deep South and North Georgia has not been an exception.

Temperatures have regularly been hitting the 90s, but the real feel has even pushed into triple digits. It is not the kind of weather that invite you to go fishing. If trout are your target species, it is not just you that feels uncomfortable in the heat. Increased water temperatures make the fish lethargic and uninterested in feeding. All of which is a prescription for poor angling success. So, what do you do?

You could just stay home in the air conditioning and be cool. For most dedicated fly fishers with some free time, that seems more like prison sentence than a solution. What is needed is a fishing destination that can beat the heat. And there are a couple of them in the northern third of the Peach State that offer that situation, regardless of how much the summer sun is bearing down on the water. Both are tailwater fisheries below hydroelectric dams and furnish oases of cold water even in the summer. Better yet, they provide public access for wade fishing, with caveats that the action takes place only when the generators in the dam powerhouses are not in operation.

Chattahoochee River – Bowmans Island Unit : The Chattahoochee River tailwater downstream of Buford Dam at Lake Sidney Lanier lies just northeast of Atlanta. Along its 45-plus-mile course down into Atlanta it has a “string of pearls” along its shores in the form of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. That patchwork of park units offers excellent access for fishing much of the river.

What sets Bowmans Island apart is its location immediately below the dam. Whether its hot summertime weather or torrential seasonal rain in the form of thunderstorms that muddy up the rest of the state’s trout streams, when the generators are not running in the powerhouse, the Bowman Island section of the river is fishable. The cold water released from the depths of the 156-foot-deep impoundment is at the temperature trout love and it is exceptionally clear. Farther down the river tributary streams can be dumping warm and muddy water into the Chattahoochee, but Bowmans Island is unaffected.

As to the trout, the “Hooch,” as many locals call it, gets heavy stockings of rainbow trout each week from April to July 31, two more releases prior to Labor Day and a final planting in either September or October annually. Some of those fish are stocked at Bowmans Island and the river also holds naturally producing wild brown trout.

Much of the river here is wadable all the way to south end of the island. Additionally, the Bowmans Island Trail provides access down the west bank.

In the summertime, particularly when the water is falling as releases end, Sulphur, terrestrial or midge patterns can produce surface action. As the water settles and when the sun is beating down on it, fishing zebra midge, Pheasant Tail or Hare’s Ear nymphs deep is usually the ticket. Or you might try a San Juan Worm too.

Be sure to check the Corps of Engineers daily generation forecast for water releases before fishing. It is available at spatialdata.usace.army.mil/hydropower/ or by calling (770) 945-1466.

Toccoa River – Tammen Park : The Toccoa River is considered to be the Peach State’s “other tailwater,” though its dry fly action sometimes eclipses that of its better-known cousin. When it comes to dependable trout fishing during summer heat, Tammen Park on its shore rates right up there with the Chattahoochee.

Tammen Park is located just northeast of the town of Blue Ridge and several hundred yards downstream of the Blue Ridge Lake dam. That puts it right at the head of the 16-mile tailwater trout fishery on the river. Blue Ridge Lake has a maximum depth of 246 feet and is 175 feet deep at the dam. Water released from that depth is cold year-round.

The park offers parking, restrooms, a boat ramp and an easily waded shoal when water is not being released at the dam. Trout are stocked here on the same schedule as on the Hooch, but with the bonus of the plantings being composed of brook and brown trout, as well as rainbows.

In at least one instance during a low-water summer drought a few years back, the mountain fish hatcheries were fearful of losing all their trout to warming water. As a result, everything in the raceways were dumped into the Toccoa at Tammen Park. Catching 40 fish a day from 4 to 12 inches was easy for a couple of weeks!

Don’t expect that kind of action now, but with dependably cold and clear water coming down from the dam, Tammen Park fishing is dependable. To check dam release schedules for Blue Ridge Dam, visit the Tennessee Valley Authority stream level site by visiting tva.com/environment/lake-levels#BRDG1.

Georgia Trout Slam: If you have the skill to successfully catch all three species of trout (brook, brown, rainbow) in Georgia within a calendar year, consider giving the Georgia Trout Slam a try in 2026! All successful submissions will receive the coveted Georgia Trout Slam Sticker and be entered into a drawing for an annual grand prize. The Georgia Trout Slam webpage and submission process has recently been updated to match the submission process currently used for the Bass Slam. Not much should change from the angler’s perspective other than a slight difference in the look of the survey. These updates will make it easier for anglers to enter data and more streamlined for WRD staff to process submissions. The rules for the Trout Slam remain unchanged. If you have any questions or issues, please reach out to James Miles, Wild Trout Biologist – James.Miles@dnr.ga.gov.

Trout Fishing Opportunities for Those With Disabilities: These sites are open to the public and offer specific amenities for anglers with disabilities.

Parting Trout Note: Want to do more to support trout fishing in Georgia? Consider upgrading to a Trout Unlimited license plate this year (https://georgiawildlife.com/licenseplates). Aside from being a great looking tag, each purchase or renewal of a Trout Unlimited license plate directly supports Georgia’s trout conservation and management programs, hatcheries, and wild trout management efforts in the state.

MISCELLANEOUS

How Healthy is My Fish? With each fish at the end of their line, avid anglers often ask themselves a simple question: How healthy is this fish? One way that fisheries biologists answer that question is by looking at the relative weight of a fish. Most fish have a relative weight between 90 and 100. A value below 80 means the fish is very thin, while anything over 100 means its relative weight is above average. Be in the “know” by checking out this handy relative weight calculator for ten common Georgia sportfish at GeorgiaWildlife.com/how-healthy-my-fish.

Aquatic Nuisance Species Are No Joke! Remember, moving live fish, aquatic plants, or mussels from one body of water to another can cause irreversible damage to the existing ecological balance of Georgia lakes, rivers, and streams. Releasing unwanted aquarium species or other non-native species into a water body can have severe negative impacts on Georgia’s native fish and fauna. Learn more about aquatic nuisance species, how to stop their spread, and ways to report them if you observe them at GeorgiaWildlife.com/ANS.

GON Outdoor Blast Sportsman Show kicks off today and runs through Sunday 7/26. The event is being held at LakePoint Sports Champions Center in Emerson, GA.

Related