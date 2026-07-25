J. T. Thomas Explores the Cost of Deception and the Transforming Power of Truth in The Advocate

The Advocate by J. T. Thomas

The compelling Christian literary novel follows a gifted con man whose journey forces him to confront his past, his choices, and the God he long resisted.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author J. T. Thomas presents a powerful story of deception, consequence, faith, and redemption in The Advocate, a Christian literary novel centered on a charismatic young man who has built his life on manipulation rather than integrity. Through the troubled journey of Timothy Richards, the novel examines what happens when charm and intelligence are separated from truth, moral guidance, and personal responsibility.

Timothy appears to have everything working in his favor, including intelligence, wit, good looks, and an extraordinary ability to capture the interest of others. Raised in a loveless home and left without a firm moral foundation, however, he learns to use those gifts to deceive the gullible, greedy, and naive. His carefully constructed life begins to collapse when victims of his schemes violently retaliate, leaving him hospitalized and unexpectedly confronted with the message of Jesus through a compassionate chaplain.

Without a stable foundation for his emerging faith, Timothy soon returns to his former pursuits. His choices eventually bring him into conflict with law enforcement and expose him to hardships, tragedies, and painful truths he has spent years avoiding. As his circumstances become increasingly difficult, God’s presence guides him through experiences that reveal the profound difference between living honestly and remaining trapped within a disorienting maze of deception.

Thomas was inspired to explore the tension between human frailty and the possibility of spiritual transformation. His work focuses on complex characters who live apart from faith and often travel a reluctant, twisted road toward redemption and grace. In The Advocate, that road requires Timothy to confront his disturbing past, surrender his dependence on personal power, and recognize that choosing God also requires abandoning dishonesty.

The novel will appeal to readers of Christian fiction, literary fiction, redemption stories, and character-centered narratives. It offers a thoughtful portrayal of the consequences deception creates for both the deceiver and the deceived while presenting a God willing to search for the lost one. Timothy’s struggle reminds readers that grace does not ignore truth, and meaningful transformation requires accountability, humility, and change.

Thomas writes Christian literary fiction, short stories, personal essays, and humor. He has published a short story and a humorous personal essay and continues to develop additional literary projects exploring faith, human weakness, and the possibility of renewal.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H8FD3GL5

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