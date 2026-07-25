To Hell And Back Shares A Powerful Story Of Redemption While Helping Rebuild The Lives Of Justice-Impacted Women

To Hell And Back by Jessie Leann Harris

Jessie Leann Harris transforms her journey through childhood trauma, addiction, abuse, and incarceration into a faith-driven mission restoring hope for women.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessie Leann Harris announces the release of To Hell and Back: From Victim to Victory, a deeply personal memoir chronicling her journey from childhood trauma, addiction, abuse, and incarceration to a life renewed through faith in Jesus Christ. Her story now serves as the foundation for Keepers of the Kingdom, a faith-based initiative created to support justice-impacted women facing barriers to healthcare, housing, stability, and successful reentry.

With honesty and humility, Harris shares the difficult realities that shaped much of her early life, including victimization, forty-six years of substance addiction, imprisonment, and the emotional consequences of searching for hope in destructive places. Rather than allowing those experiences to determine her future, she reflects on the transformation that began when she surrendered her life to Jesus Christ.

Each chapter concludes with a thoughtful “Mirror” section that encourages readers to examine their own lives, confront destructive patterns, and consider the possibility of healing, restoration, and a new beginning.

The inspiration behind the memoir comes from Harris’s desire to reach people who may believe their past has permanently defined their future. By openly sharing both her struggles and her redemption, she reminds readers that healing is possible and that even the darkest chapters can be transformed through faith, perseverance, and God’s redeeming grace.

That message extends beyond the pages of the book through Keepers of the Kingdom, an organization dedicated to restoring lives, rebuilding hope, and reflecting Christ by serving justice-impacted women.

Thousands of women return to their communities after incarceration carrying far more than a criminal record. Many are aging or living with physical disabilities, chronic medical conditions, mental health challenges, and complex healthcare needs. Without appropriate housing, compassionate support, and assistance navigating essential services, they may face homelessness, hospitalization, institutionalization, or a return to the justice system.

Keepers of the Kingdom exists to help remove those barriers.

Through faith, compassionate care, healthcare access, and practical reentry support, the organization seeks to restore hope, dignity, independence, and opportunity to women who have too often been forgotten.

Harris is currently building support for the future Keepers of the Kingdom Women’s Stabilization Home in Texas. The planned home will provide a safe and supportive environment where justice-impacted women can begin rebuilding their lives while receiving assistance with healthcare, housing stability, recovery, and the transition toward independence.

“Every woman deserves the opportunity to heal, recover, and become independent,” Harris explains through the organization’s mission. “Together, we are creating a place where healing begins, hope is restored, and lives are transformed.”

Every purchase of To Hell and Back: From Victim to Victory helps support the vision for the Women’s Stabilization Home. Readers are not simply purchasing a memoir; they are helping write the next chapter for women in need of compassion, dignity, and a meaningful second chance.

Beyond its personal narrative, the book explores enduring themes of forgiveness, resilience, recovery, faith, redemption, and purpose. It speaks honestly to the emotional realities of trauma while emphasizing that personal worth is not determined by past mistakes, addiction, incarceration, or painful circumstances.

To Hell and Back: From Victim to Victory will resonate with readers seeking inspirational memoirs, Christian testimonies, and authentic stories of overcoming adversity. It also serves as a meaningful resource for individuals recovering from addiction, families supporting loved ones through recovery, and professionals involved in prison ministry, reentry services, counseling, healthcare, and long-term care.

Individuals, churches, healthcare providers, businesses, and community organizations can support the mission by becoming founding partners, contributing to the future stabilization home, sponsoring future residents, purchasing the book, connecting the organization with community resources, or sharing its work with others.

Jessie Leann Harris is an author, advocate, and founder of Keepers of the Kingdom. Her journey from trauma, addiction, and incarceration to faith, purpose, and service inspires others to believe that lasting transformation is possible. Through her memoir and her work serving justice-impacted women, she reminds readers that their past does not determine their future and that every new chapter can begin with hope.

Learn more about Keepers of the Kingdom: https://keepersofthekingdom.org

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0cu2Jgkw

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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