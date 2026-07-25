You Are Not Your Past Offers a Practical Roadmap for Breaking Free From Limiting Beliefs and Emotional Patterns

You Are Not Your Past by Leo M. Dulay Jr.

Leo M. Dulay Jr. presents empowering guide combining hypnotherapy, Timeline Therapy, and NLP to help readers overcome barriers and create transformation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leo M. Dulay Jr. announces the release of You Are Not Your Past: Break Free from Limiting Beliefs, Emotional Pain, and Old Patterns Through Hypnotherapy, Timeline Therapy, and NLP, a practical personal development guide that explores evidence-informed techniques for addressing deeply rooted emotional patterns. Drawing on personal experience and years of study, the book encourages readers to move beyond surface-level change by examining the subconscious beliefs and behaviors that often influence everyday decisions.

In You Are Not Your Past, Dulay introduces readers to the principles of hypnotherapy, Timeline Therapy, and Neuro-Linguistic Programming as tools for understanding and reshaping limiting beliefs. Through practical explanations, guided self-hypnosis exercises, reflective journaling prompts, and structured techniques, the book encourages readers to address the emotional roots of procrastination, anxiety, self-doubt, and other recurring challenges.

The book was inspired by the author’s own transformational journey following a significant career transition after more than two decades in the corporate world. Seeking meaningful and lasting personal growth, Leo M. Dulay Jr. discovered approaches that helped him better understand the subconscious patterns influencing his life. His goal is to share practical tools that empower readers to approach personal change with greater clarity, confidence, and compassion for themselves. The release follows strong early momentum on Amazon, where You Are Not Your Past recently reached #1 in the hypnotherapy category and ranked in the top positions in two additional categories, reflecting growing reader interest in practical, evidence-informed approaches to emotional healing and mindset change.

Beyond introducing personal development techniques, the book explores themes of resilience, emotional healing, self-awareness, and identity. It encourages readers to recognize that many long-standing behaviors originated as protective responses rather than personal failures. By reframing those experiences with understanding and purpose, the book offers a thoughtful pathway toward healthier habits, renewed confidence, and a stronger sense of direction for the future.

You Are Not Your Past is written for individuals seeking meaningful personal growth, professionals interested in mindset development, coaches, and readers looking for practical strategies to overcome emotional barriers and unproductive patterns. Those interested in hypnotherapy, Timeline Therapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and self-reflection will find a valuable resource designed to support lasting change through structured exercises and practical application.

Leo M. Dulay Jr. is an author and personal development advocate dedicated to helping individuals move beyond limiting beliefs and embrace purposeful change. Through practical teaching and thoughtful guidance, he encourages readers to develop greater self-understanding while building the confidence to create meaningful transformation. With You Are Not Your Past, Dulay provides an encouraging resource for those ready to leave old patterns behind and pursue a future shaped by possibility rather than the past.

The book is available at:

https://leodulay.com/book

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