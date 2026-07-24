July 24, 2026 - Division of Insurance Mid-Year Update

The Nevada Division of Insurance Update: 7/24/2026

The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) is pleased to share updates on recent community outreach efforts, staff achievements, and organizational developments.

Insurance Commissioner Ned Gaines placed a strong emphasis on community engagement at the start of 2026. On January 22, Commissioner Gaines presented an overview of the Division of Insurance to the Joint Interim Standing Committee on Commerce and Labor. The Commissioner highlighted the Division’s mission to protect Nevada consumers while ensuring the financial solvency of insurance carriers. He also outlined the current state of the insurance market, regulatory frameworks, and key challenges. This presentation was part of the State’s legislative process.

In addition to this legislative briefing, Commissioner Gaines and Division Chiefs joined leaders from the Department of Business and Industry for the 2026 State of Nevada Rural Road Trip. Over three days in June, agency leaders visited four rural communities to share information, provide resources, and hear directly from Nevadans about the challenges faced in rural areas. During the visit to Elko, Commissioner Gaines spoke about the Division’s recovery of more than $9 million for consumers in 2025 and emphasized the importance of strong partnerships between local law enforcement and state agencies.

Staff Updates

The Division congratulates Michael Marsala on his promotion from Insurance Examiner I to Insurance Examiner II. In this role, Marsala will continue evaluating the financial condition, business practices, and regulatory compliance of insurance companies operating in Nevada. Insurance Examiners play a vital role in protecting consumers by ensuring insurers remain solvent and in full compliance with state law.

Earlier this year, Marsala also completed the Market Conduct Management Designation Course—an achievement he says reflects his deep commitment to public service.

“I am a fourth-generation public servant. Earning this Market Conduct Management designation isn't just a certificate on the wall, it's a reminder of why this work matters to me and why I chose public service,” said Marsala. “Every day, my job is about making sure insurance companies treat Nevadans and their families fairly: that claims get handled the right way, that policies aren't cancelled unfairly, and that people can trust the coverage they're paying for. This training sharpens my ability to catch problems early and hold companies to a high standard, so Nevadans can have confidence that someone is looking out for them. It's work I'm proud to keep growing into, and one that recently earned me a promotion from Insurance Examiner I to Insurance Examiner II.”

Nevada’s DOI (Division) also recognizes Michael Ponce for successfully passing Exam 5: Basic Ratemaking & Estimated Claim Liabilities. Ponce serves as an Insurance Actuarial Analyst II, a position dedicated to ensuring insurance rates are fair, adequate, and not excessive.

“Through my work in passing Exam 5, I’ve gained the skills to take on more complex duties in my role as an Actuarial Analyst for the Division of Insurance,” said Ponce. “I look forward to expanding my actuarial knowledge and continuing to serve the state of Nevada to the best of my ability.”

The Division further acknowledges Jack Childress for completing the Market Conduct Management (MCM) designation in June. Childress serves Nevadans as an Insurance Actuarial Analyst III and says the MCM program strengthened his ability to manage effective and efficient market conduct examinations.

“The Market Conduct Management ("MCM") designation program was a great opportunity for me to interact with both regulators and the industry, and to receive hands-on training on how to efficiently and effectively manage market conduct examinations,” said Childress. “By learning how to conduct effective and efficient market conduct examinations, I will be positioned to better identify possible violations/fraud sooner and be better prepared to assist the market Conduct team when investigations occur.”

The Division is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Reynolds to Senior Management Analyst, effective July 20. Reynolds now leads the Company Admissions and Captive Insurance sections. He has served the State of Nevada since 2009 and joined the Division in 2023. Most recently, he earned his Associate in Captive Insurance from the International Institute for Captive Insurance Education.

"I am grateful for this opportunity for personal growth and to serve the State of Nevada and the insurance industry in a greater capacity,” said Reynolds.

New Hires

The Division also added several new team members this year, including four Administrative Assistants: Brenda Langstaff, Kimberly Zink, Leslie Nixon, and Veralynn Boyack. These professionals provide essential administrative support, manage records, and prepare reports for the agency.

Additionally, Gabriela Lamas joined the Division as an Administrative Aide. She supports front desk operations, assists consumers by phone, and helps coordinate administrative functions.

Commissioner Gaines is pleased to announce that Nick Doyle has joined the Division as its new Public Information Officer. Doyle brings a strong commitment to public service following a diverse TV news career as an evening anchor and reporter for the local ABC affiliate.

The Division also welcomes Shayda Sanjideh as an Insurance Regulation Liaison. Sanjideh’s legislative experience strengthens the Division’s efforts to monitor policy developments, state legislation, and market regulations.

The Division has further expanded its Legal Section with the addition of Alex Hinman, who serves as Counsel Hearing Officer. In this role, Hinman acts as general counsel and may be appointed by the Commissioner to serve as a hearing officer during administrative proceedings.

For more information about the Division of Insurance and its services for consumers and industry professionals, visit doi.nv.gov. You can access job opportunities on https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nv. The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.