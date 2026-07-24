Division of Small Business Launches Office of Small Business Access, Announces Listening Tours in July and August

Dover, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) launched the new Office of Small Business Access (OSBA), creating a single point of contact to help entrepreneurs navigate state government and connect with the resources they need to start, grow, and succeed. With the launch of OSBA, business owners can now report regulatory, licensing, and permitting challenges as well as request assistance at business.delaware.gov/osba.

Established by Governor Matt Meyer through Executive Order 21, OSBA is a central hub for identifying resources, advocating for small businesses, and strengthening connections to programs and partners that support small business growth. By removing regulatory barriers, promoting equitable access, and fostering collaboration, OSBA supports an environment where innovation and economic vitality can thrive.

“Entrepreneurs in Delaware are looking for simplified processes and easier access points to start and grow a business,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “The Office of Small Business Access brings state agencies together to identify barriers, design solutions, and streamline processes — so small businesses can thrive.”

“As a former DSB Business Manager, I heard time and again from entrepreneurs that navigating state government could be confusing and time-consuming, said OSBA Director Anastasia Jackson.” The Office of Small Business Access gives business owners someone to call for help, while our upcoming Listening Tour ensures their experiences continue to shape improvements across state government.”

Under Governor Meyer’s EO 21, OSBA has already taken action to:

• Launch a statewide listening tour: Starting on July 22nd, DSB will host nine sessions across Delaware’s three counties to provide small business owners and stakeholders the opportunity to share feedback on regulations, licensing and permitting, procurement, workforce development, resources, and government services. That input will help identify trends, drive regulatory reform, and shape future programs and policy. Register at business.delaware.gov/osba.

• Create a centralized feedback mechanism: Business owners encountering regulatory, licensing, permitting challenges can submit an online Intake Form through OSBA’s centralized referral and case management system. Submissions are tracked and coordinated with the appropriate agencies to help resolve issues more efficiently.

• Organize a Small Business Liaison Network: This Network made up of representatives from Delaware’s fiscal, permitting and regulatory agencies. The network will respond to small business feedback and move quickly to resolve concerns and remove unnecessary barriers for small businesses. Since May, Jackson has worked with the Governor’s Office to identify a liaison within each participating agency and establish recurring meetings to improve cross-agency collaboration.

• Publish industry-specific roadmaps: OSBA has published industry-specific business roadmaps and checklists that outline common licensing, permitting, registration and regulatory requirements. These resources make it easier for entrepreneurs to understand state requirements and start or grow a business in Delaware.

Together, these initiatives represent the first phase of implementing Executive Order 21 and advancing Governor Meyer’s commitment to making state government easier for small businesses to navigate.

Executive Order 21 also directs state agencies to modernize Delaware’s cottage food and low-risk food business framework, develop a joint inspection pilot for small businesses, implement 15-day payment of qualifying small business invoices, and work with the Delaware Prosperity Partnership to create a centralized clearinghouse for capital, business assistance programs and Opportunity Zone resources.

Questions may also be directed to osba@delaware.gov, 302-672-6828, or by text message at 302-922-3299.

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The Delaware Division of Small Business is a service-focused state agency, within the Delaware Department of State, that is committed to helping businesses start and grow in Delaware. Our Regional Business Managers can help you navigate government processes, connect with partner organizations that offer resources to small businesses and identify opportunities to access capital. DSB also oversees the Delaware Tourism Office and the Office of Supplier Diversity.

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6840; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov