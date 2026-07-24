Court Order Confirms Legitimacy of York County Actions Related to Silfab Solar

Yesterday, the Circuit Court issued an Order dismissing a case challenging York County’s action in the siting and permitting of Silfab Solar Manufacturing in York County. The detailed Order addresses many issues that have been asserted to Council over the past year. Those same issues have been presented in court actions involving the County and/or Silfab, and a majority have been dismissed following a court’s review of the claims. In this most recent order, the Court reviewed the allegations and the County’s actions, addressed the appropriateness of the County’s verification letter to Silfab and rejected a collateral attack on it. The Court confirmed the significance of the Inducement Ordinance and Fee in Lieu of Taxes (FILOT) Agreement regarding Silfab Solar that were passed by County Council, and addressed the non-binding nature of the Board of Zoning Appeals Order upon Silfab, due to the current status of existing cases. The Order otherwise addresses the ongoing litigation involving the County and Silfab generally.

The Court’s ruling holds that dismissal is appropriate for the reasons:

The Plaintiff (Bivens) lacked standing to bring the case, including under Section 6-29-950 (enforcement of zoning ordinances); and The lawsuit failed to state any claims for which relief could be granted.

The Court found that the forms of relief sought (Declaratory Judgment, Mandamus, and Writ of Prohibition) by Plaintiff were all improper. In so finding, the Court:

Confirmed the propriety of the actions of the County and Zoning Administrator

Found the claims for damages to be speculative

Refuted the notion that there were procedural violations on the part of the County in issuing permits, and

Found that the grounds asserted by third parties to compel the revocation or voiding of County issued permits were not justified

Overall, the Court Order directly dispels recent public assertions that the County approved a zoning change or change in use upon the Silfab property by passing an Inducement Ordinance regarding Silfab and refutes the reckless, incorrect assertions by some that Council’s vote on the Inducement Ordinance was illegal. York County held three readings and conducted a public hearing on the Inducement Ordinance and lawfully passed its legislation inducing Silfab to York County and authorizing the FILOT Agreement with the company.

York County believes in an open and transparent government and welcomes input from citizens. The County understands this issue has evoked a significant amount of passion from the community; however, it urges county citizens to be respectful in their disagreement and to avoid publicly advancing allegations or accusations in social media or otherwise regarding the legality of the County’s actions or impugning the character and conduct of individual members of Council and staff.