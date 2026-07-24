WTAS: Financial Services Highlights Support for Committee’s Bipartisan Main Street Capital Access Act

There is strong and widespread support for the Committee’s bipartisan Main Street Capital Access Act, which passed the House on Tuesday by a bipartisan vote of 270-155-1. To date, over 100 organizations have expressed support for the bill.

For a one-pager on the bill, click here.

For a section-by-section on the bill, click here.

For more information, click here.

Here is what they are saying:

“The Main Street Capital Access Act is an important step toward modernizing the bank regulatory and supervisory framework to ensure financial institutions can better meet the needs of their customers, clients and communities while driving economic growth. We applaud Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee Chairman Andy Barr for their leadership in promoting greater efficiency, encouraging new bank formation and reducing community bank regulatory burdens and urge the House to pass this critical legislation,” said Rob Nichols, President and CEO, American Bankers Association (ABA).

Read ABA’s letter of support HERE

“To maintain a strong and diverse banking system across Arkansas, our regulatory framework must fit the actual risk profile and size of local institutions. The Main Street Capital Access Act modernizes supervisory standards and improves access to capital so community banks can stay competitive and resilient. By supporting new bank formation and cutting through unnecessary red tape, Congressman Hill’s legislation protects local credit access for families, farmers, and entrepreneurs across every corner of our state for generations to come,” said Lorrie P. Trogden, President & Chief Executive Officer, Arkansas Bankers Association.

Read the Arkansas Bankers Association letter of support HERE

“ICBA and the nation’s community bankers commend House passage of the Main Street Capital Access Act, which includes policies that will transform the regulatory environment to support community banking and economic growth in rural, suburban, and urban markets. We thank House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Financial Institutions Subcommittee Chairman Andy Barr for their leadership on this critical legislation and encourage the Senate to take up and pass this measure to amplify the value that community banks bring to local economies nationwide,” said Rebeca Romero Rainey, President and CEO, Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).

Read ICBA’s letter of support HERE

“The Kentucky Bankers Association appreciates the efforts of Chairman Hill and Chairman Barr in advancing the Main Street Capital Access Act. The Act will allow more flexibility with keeping deposits local, tailoring regulation appropriate with a bank’s size and risk profile, and halting uncertain methods and practices in supervision, all of which significantly benefit Kentucky’s community banks and the communities they serve,” said Ballard W. Cassady, Jr., President & Chief Executive Officer, Kentucky Bankers Association.

Read the Kentucky Bankers Association letter of support HERE

The following organizations have also expressed support for the bill:

Alabama Bankers Association, Alaska Bankers Association, America’s Credit Unions, American Fintech Council, Americans for Tax Reform, Arizona Bankers Association, Bank Policy Institute, BankPlus, California Bankers Association, Colorado Bankers Association, Commerce Street Holdings, Community Bankers of Illinois, Community Development Bankers Association, Community Development Financial Institutions Coalition, Community Financial Services Bank, Connecticut Bankers Association, Defense Credit Union Council, Delaware Bankers Association, Eagle Bank and Trust Company, Florida Bankers Association, Georgia Bankers Association, Hancock Whitney Bank, Hawaii Bankers Association, Idaho Bankers Association, Illinois Bankers Association, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Independent Community Bankers Association, Indiana Bankers Association, International Bancshares Corporation, Iowa Bankers Association, Kansas Bankers Association, Louisiana Bankers Association, Maine Bankers Association, Maryland Bankers Association, Massachusetts Bankers Association, Michigan Bankers Association, Minnesota Bankers Association, Mississippi Bankers Association, Missouri Bankers Association, Montana Bankers Association, National Association of Home Builders, National Bankers Association, Nebraska Bankers Association, Nevada Bankers Association, New Hampshire Bankers Association, New Jersey Bankers Association, New Mexico Bankers Association, New York Bankers Association, North Carolina Bankers Association, North Dakota Bankers Association, Ohio Bankers League, Oklahoma Bankers Association, Opportunity Finance Network, Oregon Bankers Association, Pennsylvania Bankers Association, Renasant Bank, Rhode Island Bankers Association, South Carolina Bankers Association, South Dakota Bankers Association, StoneCastle Partners, Tennessee Bankers Association, Texas Bankers Association, Trust Bank, Trustmark Bank, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Utah Bankers Association, Vermont Bankers Association, Virginia Bankers Association, Washington Bankers Association, West Virginia Bankers Association, Wisconsin Bankers Association, Wyoming Bankers Association, and Zions Bancorporation, among others