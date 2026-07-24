38th Regional Support Group Takes Over for 206th Regional Support Group at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — Soldiers of the 38th Regional Support Group from West Virginia and the 206th Regional Support Group from North Carolina convene to hold a relief in place and transfer of authority ceremony at the III Armored Corps Headquarters, Fort Hood, Texas on July 24, 2026. The 38th RSG assume a one-year mission of responsibility of the Mobilization Support Brigade from the 206th. The purpose of the ceremony is to showcase the formal process of handing over command, responsibility, or decision-making powers from one leader to another.

Through this transition, the Army ensured continuity of mobilization support operations while recognizing the 206th Regional Support Group's successful completion of its mission and welcoming the 38th Regional Support Group as it began its year-long mission in support of mobilizing Soldiers, units, and mission partners.

The 206th RSG assumed responsibility of the mission on August 22, 2025. Throughout its year-long rotation, the unit supported the reception, staging, and onward movement of Soldiers into theater as part of Fort Hood's steady-state Mobilization Force Generation Installation operations.

Col. Aaron Vandiver, commander of the 206th Regional Support Group was asked how the units respond to how their actions portray readiness and lethality.

“I think it's an absolute display of lethality and readiness. Getting units ready to go or prepared to go overseas is a demonstration of readiness in the way that the Army measures it. Also, what we do up front is a lot of the medical and equipment readiness checks that get folks ready for the training that they are going to do with First Army that directly supports them going in towards lethality on the training side, and then ready to execute their mission once they go overseas. So, readiness and lethality are inherently tied into everything that we do.”

Since 2001, Fort Hood has served as the mobilization station for over 370,898 Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers mobilizing and demobilizing troops. The U.S. Army Reserve Command has rotated regional support groups annually to lead mobilization support.

Col. Vandiver explained that Fort Hood is one of the places that the Army sends National Guard and Reserve Soldiers to mobilize overseas or within the United States. This gives the Mobilization Support Brigade a presence inside of multiple entities on Fort Hood to help support and make that mission happen across the globe.

“It's been my personal pleasure, and I'll speak on behalf of my unit,” said Col. Vandiver. “It's been our pleasure to be here for the last year. The Fort Hood community was extremely welcoming, as was III Armored Corps and the garrison. We're going to miss everyone, but we're really excited for the 38th and the opportunities that they're going to have over their year.”

Col. Jerry England, commander of the 38th Regional Support Group expresses his excitement when asked his final remarks on arriving at Fort Hood.

“We're just glad to be here and looking forward to a year at Fort Hood and helping out making sure that the Mobile Support Brigade runs the way it's supposed to and improves over time,” said England.