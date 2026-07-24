Utah National Guard showcases readiness, strengthens community ties during Days of ’47 Parade

Utah National Guard Soldiers and Airmen joined Utahns in celebrating the state’s heritage during the 2026 Days of ’47 Parade on July 24, 2026, highlighting the organization’s commitment to community engagement and readiness at home and abroad.

Maj. Gen. Dan Boyack, adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, served as the military parade marshal alongside his wife, Michelle. Boyack traveled the parade route in a Polaris MRZR escorted by Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

The Utah National Guard’s participation brought together aviation, intelligence, music, special operations, field artillery, recruiting and maintenance capabilities, giving spectators a closer look at the people and equipment supporting missions across Utah and around the world.

A Utah Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from the 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, opened the military portion of the parade with a flyover. The aircraft was led by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alec Olsen, pilot in command, and 1st Lt. Olivia Haven, with Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brady Cloward serving as the ground controller.

On the parade route, Soldiers assigned to the 300th Military Intelligence Brigade presented the national colors, followed by the 23rd Army Band, known as “The Governor’s Own.” The band provided a musical connection between the Guard and the communities its members serve.

Following Boyack, the 65th Field Artillery Brigade displayed an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer. Utah Air National Guard recruiters represented the 151st Wing with the entire recruiting team driving their ANG-branded vehicle and a water tanker, highlighting both the wing’s federal mission and its ability to support domestic response operations.

An Army National Guard wrecker completed the formation, representing the maintenance and recovery capabilities required to keep personnel and equipment prepared for future missions.

The range of participating units demonstrated how the Utah National Guard combines specialized capabilities into a ready and responsive force. From aviation and intelligence to field artillery, special operations and emergency support, each organization contributes to the Guard’s ability to respond when called.

Participation in the Days of ’47 Parade also allowed Guard members to connect directly with the people they serve. Many Utah National Guard members live and work in communities throughout the state, making public events an opportunity to strengthen relationships, build understanding and show how readiness supports both state and national missions.

The Utah National Guard consists of more than 8,000 Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees prepared to support Utah during emergencies and defend the nation when called.