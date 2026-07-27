THE SWEETEST TABOO: Ten to One Rum and Lost Borough Ice Cream Celebrate National Black Business Month

Hudson Old Fashioned by Lost Borough Ice Cream x Ten to One Rum; photo by Aundre Cannon Lost Borough Ice Cream Inwood Co-Owners: Patrick Cruz & Ka-wana Jefferson; Photo courtesy of Kevin Jean-Jacques Lost Borough Ice Cream Inwood interior; photos courtesy of Lost Borough Ice Cream

We chose the name Hudson Old Fashioned as a tribute to New York. We felt it was a fitting nod to the drink’s history while also connecting the flavor to our local roots,” — Patrick Cruz, Co-Owner, Lost Borough Ice Cream

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY– As we count down to National Black Business Month, Lost Borough Ice Cream , co-owned by Patrick Cruz and Ka-wana Jefferson, will launch a limited-edition infused flavor featuring the award-winning Ten to One Rum Lost Borough Ice Cream x Ten to One Rum presents Hudson Old Fashioned, inspired by Ten to One’s Old Fashioned cocktail recipe. The ice cream is made with Ten to One Dark Rum flavoring the Ice Cream base, fresh orange zest, and Angostura bitters, capturing the classic cocktail’s signature flavor profile. Each pint will be finished with a maraschino cherry and a candied orange twist for an elevated presentation. “We chose the name Hudson Old Fashioned as a tribute to New York, where the Old Fashioned cocktail is widely believed to have originated. We felt it was a fitting nod to the drink’s history while also connecting the flavor to our local roots,” says Patrick Cruz, Co-owner, Lost Borough Ice Cream.Hudson Old Fashion will be on sale for customers 21+ with ID, in honor of National Black Business Month, showcasing the sweet collaboration of two thriving Black-owned businesses from August 1st - September 30th, exclusively at:Lost Borough Ice Cream, Inwood4791 Broadway (bet. Academy and Cumming Ave.)New York, NY 10032 Sweet Catch BK (critically acclaimed fast casual restaurant owned by Ka-wana Jefferson)1222 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225Ice cream served only with purchase of an entreeNational Black Business Month was established in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. Observed every August, National Black Business Month highlights the achievements, economic impact, and resilience of Black-owned enterprises while raising awareness about the systemic hurdles they face. Black-owned businesses are vital to the U.S. economy, generating over $200 billion in annual revenue and employing millions of people.ABOUT LOST BOROUGH ICE CREAM:Lost Borough Ice Cream is the vision of Patrick Cruz, the creative force behind the brand's distinctive flavor combinations, and Ka-wana Jefferson, an award-winning hospitality entrepreneur with a passion for community-centered business development. Their shared commitment to quality, creativity, and exceptional customer service inspired them to build a brand that celebrates culture, neighborhood pride, and handcrafted treats.Together, Patrick and Ka-wana combine culinary innovation and business expertise to create memorable experiences for every guest who walks through their doors. Lost Borough Ice Cream opened its flagship shop in downtown Yonkers in 2022 and recently opened its second shop in Upper Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood.ABOUT TEN TO ONE RUM:Founded by proud Trinidadian Marc Farrell, Ten To One offers a range of premium and award-winning rums that unlock a contemporary view of the Caribbean. Born in Trinidad, the MIT, Cambridge, and Harvard Business School alum was among Starbucks' youngest VPs when, in 2019, he decided to develop a series of blends to challenge expectations in the rum category and reinvigorate how people taste, experience, and talk about rum. In less than five years, his fresh, lived perspective has allowed TTO to grow exponentially, expanding to over 20 markets and capturing the interest of investors ranging from Grammy winner Ciara to Pronghorn founder Dia Simms.The current portfolio blends rums from Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, the Dominican Republic and Barbados. It features three core expressions: an extra-proof white rum, an aged dark rum, and Five Origin Select, a versatile and complex sipping spirit debuted in February 2024. Along the way, Ten To One has earned over 100 awards for these and several now sold-out special-edition bottles, including a Black History Month Artist edition made in collaboration with celebrated painter Devin B. Johnson, and a Founder’s Reserve blend featuring 26- and 30-year-old Jamaican + Guyanese rums, among the oldest and rarest on the market.

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