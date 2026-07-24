JOINT EFFORTS RESULT IN NEARLY $26 MILLION FOR SEWER DISTRICT PROJECTS

Robert Henke, Chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, has credited cooperation and hard work by state and local officials with the award of nearly $26 million to the Washington County Sewer District. The money is designated for two projects which will enhance business opportunities, enhance environmental conditions, and provide increased employment opportunities in an area devastated by recent events.

Washington County residents and businesses suffered a loss of 650 jobs and nearly $200 million annually in income and expenditures when its largest employer, Great Meadow Prison, was closed two years ago.

The projects supported by the grants will enhance and extend sewer and stormwater systems in the Hudson Falls and Fort Edward area. This will allow both the expansion of existing businesses and the development of new ones while at the same time facilitating separation of stormwater run-off from septic lines resulting in greatly enhanced water quality for the Hudson River. The projects include relocation of some lines and repair/replacement of other existing infrastructure.

Henke credited Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner with spearheading the effort, Governor Hochul for recognizing ways to restore a devastated area, and a coalition of Washington County personnel working with the New York State Association of Counties for their persistence and dedication providing data and input at crucial stages. These included Steve Aquario from NYSAC, Laura Oswald, Washington County Economic Development, Albert Nolette, Washington County Treasurer, and David O’Brien, Chairman of the Planning and Economic Development Committee and Supervisor for the Town of Hampton.

Henke said, “This is exactly the sort of forward thinking, leadership, and cooperative spirit necessary if we are to lift Washington County, as well as other rural areas, out of the fiscal crises we have been facing.”

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