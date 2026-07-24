State Police Arrest Hairdresser After Pepper Spraying Customer and Parents in Wilmington
Date Posted: Friday, July 24th, 2026
The Delaware State Police arrested 22-year-old Mykahya Pritchett, of Bear, Delaware, on felony assault charges after she pepper sprayed a customer and the customer’s parents following a dispute during a hair appointment Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington.
On July 22, 2026, at approximately 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to Thestylistmk, located at 3650 Kirkwood Highway, in Wilmington, for a report of an assault. The preliminary investigation revealed that a customer had received hair services by Pritchett. Following the appointment, the customer, the customer’s parents, and Pritchett became involved in a dispute regarding the price and services provided. Investigators learned that after the customer submitted a partial payment, Pritchett followed the family outside and pepper sprayed all three individuals. Two of the victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim was not injured.
Following the investigation, troopers obtained a warrant for Pritchett’s arrest.
On July 23, 2026, troopers returned to the salon and took Pritchett into custody without incident. She was taken to Troop 6 where she was charged with three counts of Assault Second Degree (Felony), arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and released after posting a $15,000 cash bond.
Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
View All News Posts
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.