State Police Arrest Hairdresser After Pepper Spraying Customer and Parents in Wilmington

Date Posted: Friday, July 24th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 22-year-old Mykahya Pritchett, of Bear, Delaware, on felony assault charges after she pepper sprayed a customer and the customer’s parents following a dispute during a hair appointment Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington.

On July 22, 2026, at approximately 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to Thestylistmk, located at 3650 Kirkwood Highway, in Wilmington, for a report of an assault. The preliminary investigation revealed that a customer had received hair services by Pritchett. Following the appointment, the customer, the customer’s parents, and Pritchett became involved in a dispute regarding the price and services provided. Investigators learned that after the customer submitted a partial payment, Pritchett followed the family outside and pepper sprayed all three individuals. Two of the victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim was not injured.

Following the investigation, troopers obtained a warrant for Pritchett’s arrest.

On July 23, 2026, troopers returned to the salon and took Pritchett into custody without incident. She was taken to Troop 6 where she was charged with three counts of Assault Second Degree (Felony), arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and released after posting a $15,000 cash bond.

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.