ICYMI: Chairman Smith Issues Subpoenas to CCP-Linked Singham Network Nonprofits After Their Refusal to Comply with Committee Oversight

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) announced the Committee has issued subpoenas to BreakThrough News, Tricontinental, and The People’s Forum – three tax-exempt organizations connected to Neville Roy Singham, a tech mogul living in Shanghai with ties to the Chinese Communist Party – after the organizations repeatedly failed to comply with Committee requests for documents related to its ongoing investigation into foreign-linked funding and the U.S. tax-exempt sector.

The Committee first requested records from the organizations in 2025 and earlier this year as part of its investigation into whether existing tax laws adequately protect against foreign influence in the U.S. tax-exempt sector. After months of correspondence and repeated opportunities to comply voluntarily, the organizations failed to produce responsive documents, leading the Committee to invoke its subpoena authority.

Chairman Smith issued the following statement:

“For months, the Ways and Means Committee has been investigating how the Chinese Communist Party has been taking advantage of our country’s laws through its tax-exempt sector to sow chaos and division here in the United States.Public reporting has traced hundreds of millions of dollars from Neville Roy Singham – a tech mogul living in Shanghai – that was funneled through a web of shell companies and donor-advised funds that concealed the true source of the money before it reached these organizations. Three non-profits connected to Mr. Singham – BreakThrough News, Tricontinental, and The People’s Forum – have stonewalled the Ways and Means Committee’s investigation. That ends now. These subpoenas will compel the production of the documents they have withheld for months and will help expose how America’s tax laws and charitable sector may have been exploited to advance the CCP’s influence operations inside the United States. The American people deserve to know whether the CCP has exploited America’s tax-exempt sector to advance its agenda. These subpoenas will allow the Ways and Means Committee to identify the networks that exploit our tax laws, and further expose the urgent need for legislation to close those loopholes for good.”

The Committee’s investigation examines whether existing laws governing tax-exempt organizations provide adequate transparency into foreign-linked funding arrangements and whether certain financial structures may obscure the source of contributions reaching organizations operating in the United States.

The subpoenas require each organization to produce documents and communications related to foreign-linked funding, fiscal sponsorship arrangements, financial relationships, and communications with Neville Roy Singham or other foreign principals, including the following:

All documents sufficient to identify the organizations have provided fiduciary oversight, financial management, or other administrative services and that has received or transmitted funds connected to foreign nationals or foreign entities.

All contracts between the organizations and fiscally-sponsored projects that involve foreign nationals or foreign entities.

All documents and communications between employees of the organizations and Neville Roy Singham, referring or relating to the finances, governance, or organizational structure of that organization.

All documents and communications between employees of the organizations and foreign principals referring or relating to the finances, governance, or organizational structure of the entities, including communications with: A foreign government official or a foreign political party. A partnership, association, corporation, organization, or other combination of persons organized under the laws of or having its principal place of business in a foreign country. All documents and communications related to foreign nationals and foreign organizations that have donated, either directly or indirectly through other foreign nationals, foreign entities, shell companies, or donor-advised funds, more than $5,000 to the organization. All documents related to grant recipients of The People’s Forum located outside of the United States.



READ: Ways & Means Committee Approves Legislation Boosting Transparency & Accountability in Tax-exempt Sector, Preventing Foreign Influence in American Politics, & Protecting Religious Freedom

READ: Chairman Smith Opening Statement: Markup of Legislation Increasing Transparency & Accountability in Tax-Exempt Sector, Preventing Foreign Influence in American Politics, Protecting Religious Freedom

READ: Chairman Smith: Trump Administration Investigation into Shanghai Singham Network Aligns with Committee Oversight of U.S. Nonprofit Sector

READ: Chairman Smith Opening Statement at Select Committee on China Hearing on China’s Economic Espionage and Subnational Influence in the United States

READ: Chairman Smith Reasserts Demands for CCP-Linked Non-Profits to Comply with Committee Oversight

READ: Chairmen Smith, Moolenaar Call on IRS to Examine CCP-Linked Organizations Potentially Violating their Tax-Exempt Status by Engaging in Political Activity

READ: Six Key Moments: Hearing on Foreign Influence in American Non-profits, Unmasking Threats from Beijing and Beyond

READ: Ways and Means Republicans Call for Rigorous Oversight of U.S. Tax-Exempt Organizations with Suspected Ties to Chinese Communist Party