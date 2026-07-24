Gov. Little joins President Trump at White House to advance Ratepayer Protection Pledge

Washington, D.C. – Governor Brad Little joined President Donald J. Trump and fellow governors at the White House Thursday to support the expanded Ratepayer Protection Pledge, a national initiative that protects American families and businesses from higher electricity costs as artificial intelligence and data centers drive increased energy demand.

The voluntary pledge expands beyond major technology companies to include utilities, electric cooperatives, public power providers, data center developers, and state governors. Participants commit to ensuring the cost of powering new data centers does not fall on existing residential and business ratepayers while strengthening America's energy infrastructure.

“Affordable, reliable energy is the foundation of a strong economy. Idaho is proud to stand with President Trump in advancing an America First energy agenda that protects taxpayers, strengthens our economy, and secures our energy future for generations to come,” Governor Little said.

Governor Little said Idaho has demonstrated that economic growth and energy affordability can go hand in hand.

"Idaho's success has been built on reliable, affordable power that attracts businesses, creates jobs, and supports one of the fastest-growing economies in the nation. As demand for electricity increases, we must ensure existing customers are not left paying the bill for new development. That is exactly what the Ratepayer Protection Pledge is designed to accomplish,” Governor Little said.

The Governor emphasized three key priorities for Idaho's continued energy success:

Protecting ratepayers. New, energy-intensive developments should bear the costs associated with the additional generation and transmission infrastructure they require, shielding Idaho families and businesses from higher electricity bills.

Engaging local communities. Idaho welcomes investment, but communities should have a meaningful voice when large-scale data centers are proposed so growth reflects local priorities and infrastructure capacity.

Achieving American energy dominance. Meeting the nation's growing electricity needs will require an all-of-the-above approach that expands reliable, dispatchable energy production while strengthening the electric grid.

Governor Little noted Idaho is already helping lead America's energy future through continued investment in advanced nuclear energy, research at Idaho National Laboratory, and policies that support affordable, reliable electricity while fostering innovation.

"America is in a global race to lead the future of artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, and that leadership depends on abundant, affordable energy. Innovation does not happen by accident. It takes smart policy, strategic investment, and a commitment to ensuring growth benefits the people we serve. Idaho is proud to help lead that effort alongside President Trump,” Governor Little said.