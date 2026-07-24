Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding PURA Draft Decision Further Decreasing Rates for Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas

07/24/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding draft decisions issued this week by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority deepening revenue decreases for both Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG) and Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG).

The companies, owned by Avangrid, had collectively sought over $60 million in rate hikes in 2023. However, after reviewing the companies’ cases, PURA in 2024 authorized rate decreases for both companies, dropping revenue by $24 million for CNG, or approximately 5.4 percent, lowering bills by approximately $7-8 per month. For SCG, PURA decreased revenue by $11 million, or approximately 2.5 percent for SCG, lowering bills by approximately $3.50-4.00 per month as well. CNG had sought a $19.7 million increase. SCG had sought a $43 million increase.

Both companies continued to fight for higher rates, and returned to PURA on remand. Today’s draft decision further decreased rates for both companies, by an additional $1.8 million for CNG and an additional $595,000 for SCG.

“CNG over-collected millions of dollars from Connecticut families, then went to PURA to ask for millions more. We combed through every cent of their applications and called out page after page of unjustified profits and unnecessary expenses. PURA was right from the start to decrease these rates, and they were right again to reject the companies’ unwarranted and unsubstantiated demands. Connecticut families pay way too much for their energy, and these decreases are finally one step in the right direction,” said Attorney General Tong.

The CNG rate decrease follows an earnings report issued in 2023 showing that CNG over-collected $8 million from Connecticut families and businesses. While half of the over-earning was returned to ratepayers to offset winter heating bills, approximately $4 million was distributed to shareholders. Following that disclosure, Attorney General Tong, Consumer Counsel Claire E. Coleman, Connecticut Industrial Energy Consumers, and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority Office of Education, Outreach, and Enforcement submitted a joint petition to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority seeking a new rate hearing to drive down costs for consumers.

Assistant Attorneys General Caroline McCormack and John Wright and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov