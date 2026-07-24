Person placing phone in drawer before going outside

Vacations are an opportunity to rest, recharge, and reconnect—but staying plugged into work emails, social media, and constant notifications can make it difficult to truly unwind. Practicing digital minimalism doesn't mean giving up technology altogether; it simply means using it more intentionally so you can be fully present during your time away.

Why Unplug?

Constant digital engagement can keep your mind focused on work and everyday responsibilities, making it harder to relax. Research shows that mentally disconnecting from work during vacation can reduce stress, improve well-being, and help you return feeling more refreshed.

Five Simple Ways to Disconnect:

Set boundaries before you leave. Let coworkers know you'll be away, activate your out-of-office message, and resist the urge to check emails.

Let coworkers know you'll be away, activate your out-of-office message, and resist the urge to check emails. Turn off nonessential notifications. Silence alerts from social media, news, and shopping apps to minimize distractions.

Silence alerts from social media, news, and shopping apps to minimize distractions. Create device-free moments. Put your phone away during meals, sightseeing, family activities, or the first and last hour of each day.

Put your phone away during meals, sightseeing, family activities, or the first and last hour of each day. Be present instead of posting. Rather than documenting every moment, take time to enjoy the scenery, conversations, and experiences as they happen.

Rather than documenting every moment, take time to enjoy the scenery, conversations, and experiences as they happen. Try a "Digital Sunset". Choose a time each evening to put your devices away and use "Do Not Disturb" to help your mind and body fully recharge. This simple habit can improve sleep, reduce overstimulation, and create more opportunities for meaningful conversations and mindfulness.

Return Home Refreshed

Technology is a valuable travel tool, but your vacation should be about more than staying connected. By setting healthy digital boundaries, practicing mindfulness, and prioritizing rest, you can make the most of your time away and return home feeling truly renewed.

This vacation, pack a little less digital noise—and a little more presence. Your mind, body, and relationships will thank you.

For more helpful tips on relaxing and boosting your well-being, be sure to explore the Be Well SHBP® well-being program.