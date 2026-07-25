Cheer Athletics Omaha Sends First Competitive Team to AAU Junior Olympic Games

The Courage CAts, Cheer Athletics Omaha's Youth Level 1 team, believed to be the first all star cheer team from Nebraska to compete at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.

Formed just 14 months ago, the Courage CAts head to the AAU Junior Olympics — the community is invited to a free send-off in Omaha on July 27.

Just 14 months ago, this team began its journey, and now they will make history as the first cheer team from Nebraska to compete on this stage.” — Tiffani Wolf

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheer Athletics Omaha Sends First Competitive Team to AAU Junior Olympic GamesBelieved to be Nebraska's first all star cheer team to reach the national event, the Courage CAts will be honored at a public send-off in Omaha on July 27.Cheer Athletics Omaha will send its first competitive team to the AAU Junior Olympic Games, one of the largest youth multi-sport events in the United States. The team, known as the Courage CAts, will be recognized at a public send-off open to the community on Monday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the gym's Omaha facility.The team is believed to be the first all-star cheer program from Nebraska to reach the AAU Junior Olympic Games, a distinction the organization says reflects a season of sustained progress by its athletes and coaching staff."Just 14 months ago, this team began its journey, and now they will make history as the first cheer team from Nebraska to compete on this stage," said Tiffani Wolf, co-owner of Cheer Athletics Omaha. "Their work ethic, heart, determination, and belief in one another have earned them this opportunity. This isn't just a milestone for Cheer Athletics Omaha — it's a milestone for Nebraska cheer. These athletes are proving that big dreams are possible with commitment and courage, and I know they'll represent our program, our community, and our state with pride."A First for the Omaha ProgramThe AAU Junior Olympic Games bring together youth athletes from across the country to compete on a national stage across a range of sports. For Cheer Athletics Omaha, the appearance marks the program's first national-level competitive team since opening, and a milestone for all-star cheerleading in the Omaha metro.The Courage CAts, a Youth Level 1 team of 16 athletes, competed throughout the 2025–2026 season while developing the tumbling, stunt, and performance skills required to compete at the national level. The team formed roughly 14 months ago, reaching the national stage within its first year and a half.Community Send-Off Open to the PublicFamilies, former athletes, and community members are invited to attend the send-off event. Details are as follows:What: Courage CAts AAU Junior Olympic Games send-offWhen: Monday, July 27, 2026, 6:00 p.m.Where: Cheer Athletics Omaha, 14620 Gold Coast Road, Omaha, NEAdmission: Free and open to the publicThe event is intended to give the Omaha community an opportunity to support the team before it travels to the national competition.About Cheer Athletics OmahaCheer Athletics Omaha is the Omaha-area location of Cheer Athletics, an all-star cheerleading organization with locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The Omaha program offers competitive all-star cheer teams, tumbling classes, and skills training for athletes of all ages and experience levels. The gym is located at 14620 Gold Coast Road, Omaha, NE.

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