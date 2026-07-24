DEC Temporarily Closes Swimming Beach at Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area Due to Low Water Levels

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the temporary closure of the swimming beach at the Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area in Herkimer County due to low water levels that create unsafe swimming conditions. Low water levels make swimming unsafe by exposing hidden underwater obstacles, creating the possibility for unexpected deep drop-offs, and potentially increasing concentrations of harmful bacteria that would usually dissipate in normal water conditions. The beach will close effective Friday, July 24, and will remain closed until water levels recover and conditions are safe for public use.

“Visitor safety is DEC’s highest priority,” said Regional Director Randall Young. “While we recognize this temporary closure may impact summer recreation plans, low water levels can create hazardous swimming conditions. DEC staff will continue to monitor reservoir conditions and reopen the beach as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The remainder of the Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area will remain open for public recreation, including boating, fishing, picnicking, and hiking, where conditions allow.

Water levels at Hinckley Reservoir fluctuate throughout the year based on weather conditions, reservoir management, and other environmental factors. DEC will continue to monitor water levels and provide updates as conditions change.

Visitors planning a trip are encouraged to check the DEC website or contact the Region 6 Office for current facility conditions before traveling.

For more information about DEC-operated campgrounds and day use areas, visit the DEC website.