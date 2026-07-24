DEC Celebrates Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act and Expanded Accessible Outdoor Recreation Opportunities

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The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today marked the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by highlighting new investments that are expanding access to outdoor recreation and helping ensure New York’s public lands are welcoming to visitors of all abilities. As part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s These Lands Are for Everyone initiative, DEC is installing 40 adaptive color-enhancing viewfinders at 36 locations across New York State, providing new adaptive recreation equipment, investing in accessibility improvements, and providing more inclusive programming to make it easier for more people to enjoy the outdoors.

“The Americans with Disabilities Act transformed access to public spaces and opportunities across our nation,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “As we celebrate this landmark civil rights law, DEC is proud to continue building on its legacy by expanding access to New York’s public lands. Through Governor Hochul’s These Lands Are for Everyone initiative, we are helping ensure more New Yorkers can experience the beauty, recreation, and health benefits our natural resources provide.”

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kimberly Hill-Ridley said, "True equity means ensuring our state’s natural treasures are open and welcoming to every single New Yorker. On this ADA anniversary, we’re not just celebrating past progress, we’re actively removing the barriers that keep people from fully experiencing the outdoors. From adaptive viewfinders that bring vibrant landscapes into focus to sensory kits and beach access, these investments reflect our unwavering commitment to building an inclusive, accessible New York for people of all abilities."

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Physical activity has many health benefits, from reducing the risk of developing chronic conditions to improving mental health and wellbeing. Through the dedication of the New York State DEC, outdoor recreation destinations across the state have never been more accessible. In recognition of the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the State Department of Health is proud to support these important adaptive equipment and accessibility investments that enables more New Yorkers to get outdoors and experience the stunning natural resources and recreation opportunities the state has to offer.”

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “Ensuring equal access to outdoor public spaces is a foundational legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State is advancing that legacy through the coordinated work of New York’s Master Plan for Aging. DEC’s commitment to accessible and inclusive outdoor recreation reflects this effort, recognizing that all New Yorkers—regardless of age or disability—should have the opportunity to enjoy the social, mental, and physical health benefits of spending time outdoors.”

Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “The Americans with Disabilities Act is observed every day through the simplest of accommodations such as curb cutouts for wheelchair access, to the more complex and innovative technology that exists today to provide equal opportunity to people with disabilities. As we celebrate the 36th anniversary of the ADA, OPWDD is grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in this area and to our partners at the Department for Environmental Conversation for proactively taking steps to improve accessibility at New York’s public lands, ensuring they are welcoming and inclusive of everyone.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “The 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act serves as a reminder that access to public lands is a right, not a privilege. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s record investments in our state lands and programs like ‘Get Together, Get Outside Day,’ we are working to ensure New York’s state parks and public facilities are welcoming, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone. DEC’s accessibility improvements complement New York State Parks’ ongoing efforts to expand adaptive recreation opportunities, and I look forward to continuing our partnership to make New York’s public lands more accessible for all.”

A centerpiece of DEC’s newest accessibility investments is the installation of adaptive color-enhancing viewfinders at 36 scenic destinations statewide, including Prospect Mountain overlooking Lake George in the Adirondacks. Funded through DEC’s Love Our New York Lands initiative and supported by federal grant encouraging people to get outdoors and enjoy New York’s natural resources, the adaptive viewfinders feature EnChroma lens technology designed to help visitors with red-green color vision deficiency experience a broader spectrum of color while enhancing scenic viewing for all users.

The statewide installation of 40 adaptive viewfinders expands opportunities for visitors to experience some of New York’s most iconic landscapes while supporting DEC’s commitment to making outdoor recreation more accessible and inclusive.

The adaptive viewfinders are one part of DEC’s ongoing effort to improve accessibility at State lands, environmental education centers, and outdoor recreation facilities.

Through a partnership with the New York State Department of Health’s (DOH) Disability and Health Program, DEC has expanded adaptive recreation opportunities across the state by providing:

Adaptive birding equipment, including spotting scopes, viewing screens, monoculars, wheelchair-mounted viewing systems, and binocular chest harnesses that help visitors with limited vision, mobility, hand strength, or chronic pain enjoy wildlife viewing;

Adaptive fishing supports for anglers with limited arm strength;

Adaptive archery stands that make the sport more accessible for visitors with mobility limitations;

Sensory kits to support neurodivergent visitors participating in outdoor recreation and environmental education programs;

New mobility scooters at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center and Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve;

A new beach wheelchair at Hinckley Day Use Area;

Beach access mats supporting accessible programming at Mount Loretto Unique Area and the Catskill Center; and

Accessibility assessment equipment and training for DEC operations and land management staff to help identify and implement accessibility improvements.

Much of this adaptive equipment also has been distributed to DEC’s environmental education centers and regional offices, supporting year-round accessible programming across New York, including the annual Get Outdoors and Get Together Day held across the state every June featuring new adaptive programming through this initiative.

Since the ADA was signed into law in 1990, DEC has continued working to remove barriers to outdoor recreation by expanding accessible facilities, improving visitor services, and increasing opportunities for people of all abilities to connect with nature.

Today, DEC offers accessible trails, campgrounds, fishing and hunting opportunities, wildlife viewing areas, environmental education programs, adaptive recreation equipment, and accommodations that help more visitors enjoy New York’s public lands.

DEC also continues to work with its Accessibility Advisory Committee, ADA Accessibility Coordinators, partner agencies, and stakeholders to identify opportunities to improve accessibility across the agency’s lands, facilities, and programs.

Outdoor recreation provides opportunities to improve physical and mental health, connect with nature, and strengthen communities. By continuing to expand accessible recreation opportunities statewide, DEC is helping ensure all New Yorkers can experience these benefits.

For more information about accessible recreation opportunities on DEC-managed lands, visit DEC’s Accessible Recreation webpage.