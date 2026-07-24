Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Held at New Holiday Inn Express & Suites Muncie Northwest

It gives us great pleasure to bring a clean, modern, and technology-driven lodging experience to the Muncie community.” — Asad Malik

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sapphire Group, a Troy, Michigan-based hotel ownership and management company, recently hosted a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites Muncie Northwest, located at 6100 W. Hometown Blvd., Muncie, IN 47304.Phone: (765) 876-2700 Website: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/muncie/miemc/hoteldetail Distinguished guests participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony included U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz (Indiana's 5th Congressional District), Indiana State Representative Elizabeth Rowray (District 35), Rod Lindsey, Regional Vice President of Franchise Performance Support for IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Asad Malik, President & CEO of Sapphire Group."It gives us great pleasure to bring a clean, modern, and technology-driven lodging experience to the Muncie community," said Asad Malik, President & CEO of Sapphire Group. "With the Formula Blue 2.0 concept, we expect this property to become an award-winning hotel and the preferred lodging choice for both business and leisure travelers visiting the area.""On behalf of Sapphire Group, the entire Holiday Inn Express & Suites team is delighted to have the opportunity to serve the Muncie community and our guests," said Lace Colter, General Manager. "We are committed to providing exceptional service and creating a welcoming experience for every guest."The staff of the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites Muncie Northwest is eager to exceed guest expectations. The hotel features oversized guest rooms and suites appointed with triple-sheeted, pillow-top mattresses, contemporary furnishings, and amenities travelers have come to expect, including microwaves, refrigerators, and Keurig coffee makers.Conveniently located just off U.S. Route 35 near Interstate 69, the hotel provides easy access to many of the area's leading businesses, educational institutions, and attractions, including Ball State University, Indiana Michigan Power, and Minnetrista Museum & Gardens.Whether visiting for business or leisure, guests will find a vibrant community filled with opportunities to explore. Area attractions include the Muncie Children's Museum, the Delaware County Historical Society, the David Owsley Museum of Art, the White River Greenway, and Ball State Cardinals athletic events.Guests enjoy a variety of complimentary amenities, including:• Express StartBreakfast• High-speed Wi-Fi• Fitness center• Indoor saltwater swimming pool• Business services• Spacious meeting facilitiesThe 105-room hotel showcases the latest Holiday Inn Express design prototype, Formula Blue 2.0, which offers enhanced functionality and comfort for today's travelers. Key features include:• Guest rooms designed with increased usable space• A redesigned Smart Shelf combining luggage storage, bench seating, and drawers• An updated wardrobe with a dedicated ironing board and iron compartment• Warm, contemporary public spaces featuring architectural wood accents• Regional artwork and state-specific graphics that provide guests with a stronger sense of placeThe hotel also offers fax and copy services, along with more than 1,100 square feet of flexible meeting space capable of accommodating events for up to 100 guests.About Sapphire GroupSapphire Group is a hotel ownership and management company headquartered in Troy, Michigan. The company develops and operates high-quality hospitality properties with a focus on exceptional guest experiences, operational excellence, and community engagement.

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