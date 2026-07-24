NEWS from the Shelby County Mayor’s Office

Lee Harris, Mayor

Vasco A. Smith, Jr., Administration Building

11th Floor, 160 North Main, Memphis, Tennessee 38103

MEDIA ADVISORY

JULY 24, 2026

Tia M. Jackson

Communications Specialist

Mobile: 901.484.1161

Office: 901.222.2011

Email: [email protected]

MAYOR LEE HARRIS TO HOST HEALTHYSHELBY EVENT WITH SKATEBOARD LESSONS AND GIVEAWAY

As part of the healthyShelby initiative, Youth on Deck: A Skateboard Giveaway will promote physical activity, outdoor recreation, and skateboarding safety.

WHO: Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell, Youth & Family Resource Center Director Amy Kalb, and Society Memphis Skatepark & Coffee Skater Dillon Brown

WHAT: Mayor Lee Harris’ Youth on Deck: A Skateboard Giveaway

WHEN: Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: A.C. Wharton Youth & Family Resource Center, 3157 Powers Rd., Memphis, TN 38128

Shelby County, TN – Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will host Youth on Deck: A Skateboard Giveaway as part of the healthyShelby initiative, an ongoing effort to encourage children and families to stay active, healthy, and engaged throughout the summer. The event will be Saturday, July 25, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the A.C. Wharton Youth & Family Resource Center (3157 Powers Road). Society Memphis Skatepark & Coffee will be on hand to deliver skateboarding demonstrations and safety lessons. Shelby County Government will give away a limited number of free skateboards and safety gear on a first-come, first-serve basis to youth during this time.

The lessons will cover basic skateboarding techniques, proper use of safety equipment, and tips for riding responsibly. Beginners and first-time riders are encouraged to participate. Experienced youth skateboarders are also invited to bring their own boards and attend. Skateboards will be distributed to those ages 10 to 17 while supplies last. Youth must be present.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “We’re proud to see Raleigh continue to grow and even prouder to invest in spaces that support our youth. Having a nearby skate park gives young people a safe, positive place to stay active, challenge themselves, and have fun.”

Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell: “We support nontraditional sports for our youth and skateboarding gives young people the opportunity to try something new.”

Amy Kalb, Director of A.C. Wharton Youth & Family Resource Center: “Part of our mission at the Youth and Family Resource Center is to help youth and families discover new opportunities and reach their full potential. We strive to promote healthy, active lifestyles while ensuring families have access to the resources they need. Skateboarding is a fun and engaging way for young people to stay active and enjoy the outdoors, and we're excited to encourage youth to make the most of it this summer.”

Dillon Brown, Skater, Society Memphis Skatepark & Coffee: “I'm grateful Mayor Lee Harris is supporting the skateboarding community that has allowed me to grow, express my creativity, and connect with others. Skateboarding is more than just a sport—it's a passion that builds community and opens doors.”

(End of Release)

Warm regards,

Tia M. Jackson

Communications Specialist

Shelby County Mayor’s Office

160 N. Main Street, Suite 1100

Memphis, Tennessee 38103

O: (901) 222-2011

C: (901) 484-1161

E: [email protected]