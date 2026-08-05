At AI Advantage, Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins Put the Human Side of AI Education First

AI Advantage | Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

The platform led by Igor Pogany teaches a six-step Human-First Framework that addresses purpose and fear before introducing artificial intelligence tools.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence has moved from novelty to necessity, yet many professionals report feeling caught between the pressure to adopt new tools and uncertainty about where to begin. Research on workplace attitudes suggests the real barrier is often emotional rather than technical.That gap between capability and confidence is what Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins set out to close when they co-founded AI Advantage, a platform built on the idea that adoption begins with people rather than software."Most people do not need another tool dropped in their lap. They need someone to understand what they are afraid of and show them a simple next step. That is what AI Advantage was built to do," said Dean Graziosi.Those ideas run through the platform's programs, including the AI Advantage Bootcamp, the AI Advantage Club, and AI Mastery. Each is organized around what the founders call the Human-First Framework, a six-step sequence that opens with purpose and fear before any technical lesson.--- Why the Human Side Comes First ---The founders argue that most AI education fails because it skips the human element, handing people tools before addressing how they feel about using them. The Human-First Framework reverses that order, treating motivation and hesitation as the foundation for the technical skills that follow. Starting with why a person wants to use AI is meant to make later instruction more durable."When I started teaching, I made the mistake everyone makes, throwing features at people until their eyes glazed over. A few humbling moments taught me a lesson lands only once someone knows why it matters. So the framework begins with the person, not the software," said Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage.--- Inside the Six-Step Sequence ---Every program applies the same structure in a deliberate order, moving from purpose and fear toward practical instruction and personalized systems. Participants generally progress through phases that include:- Defining a personal reason for adopting AI- Identifying and addressing specific fears- Learning foundational tools and workflows- Building AI systems that work autonomouslyThe aim is to carry a learner from motivation to working systems without stalling at the technical stage.According to the platform, AI confidence scores among participants rise from an average of 4.1 out of 10 to 8.1 out of 10 within 30 days of enrollment, and more than 70 percent of participants report reclaiming 15 or more hours per week after completing a program.AI Advantage serves everyday business owners, entrepreneurs, and non-technical professionals rather than engineers, with participants spanning more than 150 countries. It frames its mission as making practical AI education accessible to people often overlooked by tools built for specialists.--- About the Founders ---Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, bestselling author, philanthropist, and the world's leading peak performance coach who has worked with Fortune 500 CEOs, professional athletes, and heads of state across more than 100 countries for nearly 50 years. He co-founded AI Advantage to bring his decades of research in human performance and behavioral change to the challenge of AI adoption for everyday people and businesses.Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and one of the most recognized names in business education, having trained students in over 150 countries across more than 30 years. He co-founded AI Advantage with Tony Robbins and Igor Pogany to make practical AI education accessible to everyday business owners and entrepreneurs.Igor Pogany serves as Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, bringing a self-taught, cross-cultural methodology developed across six countries to help non-technical professionals build personalized AI systems that save time and work autonomously.

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