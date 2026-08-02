AI Advantage | Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

The platform, co-founded with Tony Robbins and led in education by Igor Pogany, focuses on making AI practical for non-technical professionals.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence has moved from a specialized technical field into a daily consideration for businesses of every size. A wide gap remains, however, between general awareness of the technology and the confident, practical use of it, and that gap has become one of the defining business challenges of the decade.AI Advantage, an AI-education platform co-founded by Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, was built to address that divide, translating AI capability into practical steps for people without technical backgrounds."There is a real gap between hearing about AI every day and actually using it to run a business, and closing that gap for everyday owners is the reason this platform exists," said Dean Graziosi, co-founder of AI Advantage.The platform organizes instruction across several programs, including the AI Advantage Bootcamp, the AI Advantage Club, and AI Mastery. Each is designed to move participants from general curiosity to specific, repeatable use, with lessons oriented around tasks that non-technical professionals meet in ordinary operations.--- The Skill Gap Behind the Platform ---Graziosi has framed AI literacy as the most important skill gap facing small business owners in the current decade, drawing on more than 30 years in business education. The curriculum reflects that view, emphasizing application over theory. Rather than teaching the mechanics of the underlying models, it concentrates on how a small team can put AI to work on repetitive tasks."Most people assume they need to think like an engineer to use these tools, and I am fairly good evidence that is not the case," said Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage. "The aim in every lesson is to make the next step small enough that anyone can take it."--- What Participants Report ---The curriculum is built around measurable outcomes rather than broad concepts. Figures reported by the platform track how participants progress after enrolling, including:- AI confidence scores rising from an average of 4.1 out of 10 to 8.1 out of 10 within 30 days of enrollment- More than 70 percent of participants reporting 15 or more reclaimed hours per week after completing a programThose measures inform how lessons are sequenced and revised. Participants in the programs span more than 150 countries.AI Advantage serves everyday business owners, entrepreneurs, and non-technical professionals who want to apply AI without first becoming technical specialists. Its participant base extends across more than 150 countries, and its education model is led by Igor Pogany alongside co-founders Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins.--- About the Founders ---Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, bestselling author, philanthropist, and the world's leading peak performance coach who has worked with Fortune 500 CEOs, professional athletes, and heads of state across more than 100 countries for nearly 50 years. He co-founded AI Advantage to bring his decades of research in human performance and behavioral change to the challenge of AI adoption for everyday people and businesses.Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and one of the most recognized names in business education, having trained students in over 150 countries across more than 30 years. He co-founded AI Advantage with Tony Robbins and Igor Pogany to make practical AI education accessible to everyday business owners and entrepreneurs.Igor Pogany serves as Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, bringing a self-taught, cross-cultural methodology developed across six countries to help non-technical professionals build personalized AI systems that save time and work autonomously.

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