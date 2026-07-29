AI Advantage | Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

The AI-education platform, with Igor Pogany as Head of AI Education, structures its programs to turn what AI can do into how people actually use it.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across offices and small businesses, artificial intelligence has produced a flood of tutorials, webinars, and tips, yet many professionals still describe feeling stuck. People can recite what the tools do, but they struggle to change how they work. That distance between information and application has become a central problem in adult AI education.AI Advantage, co-founded by Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, was built around that distinction, treating the difference between information and knowledge as the design principle for every program it offers."Most people don't need more information about AI. They have endless videos telling them what it can do," said Dean Graziosi. "What changes a life is the moment it stops being a topic someone reads about and becomes a tool they use every single day. That is why this was built."That principle shapes the AI Advantage Bootcamp, the AI Advantage Club, and AI Mastery, which move participants from watching demonstrations to building working systems inside their businesses. Each program asks participants to apply a concept to a real task before moving on.--- From Information to Knowledge ---The distinction sounds simple, but it reorders how the material is taught. Information can be delivered in a single sitting, while knowledge forms through repetition, feedback, and application to a person's own circumstances. AI Advantage sequences its lessons so each new capability is tied to a task the participant completes. The approach reflects Tony Robbins's decades of research into human behavior change."I was a terrible student whenever someone lectured at me about features I would never remember," said Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage. "So the method assumes people learn by building something small that works, then building the next thing. My job is mostly to get out of the way once that happens."--- What Participants Build ---Inside the programs, participants work toward practical outcomes rather than abstract familiarity, assembling personalized AI systems that handle recurring work without constant supervision. Common projects include:- Assistants that draft and sort routine communication- Workflows that summarize and organize incoming information- Systems that handle repetitive tasks automaticallyEach build leaves the participant with something in use.Company figures indicate that average AI confidence scores rise from 4.1 out of 10 to 8.1 out of 10 within 30 days of enrollment, and more than 70 percent of participants report reclaiming 15 or more hours per week after completing a program.AI Advantage works primarily with non-technical professionals, business owners, and entrepreneurs who want to apply AI without writing code, and its participants span more than 150 countries.--- About the Founders ---Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, bestselling author, philanthropist, and the world's leading peak performance coach who has worked with Fortune 500 CEOs, professional athletes, and heads of state across more than 100 countries for nearly 50 years. He co-founded AI Advantage to bring his decades of research in human performance and behavioral change to the challenge of AI adoption for everyday people and businesses.Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and one of the most recognized names in business education, having trained students in over 150 countries across more than 30 years. He co-founded AI Advantage with Tony Robbins and Igor Pogany to make practical AI education accessible to everyday business owners and entrepreneurs.Igor Pogany serves as Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, bringing a self-taught, cross-cultural methodology developed across six countries to help non-technical professionals build personalized AI systems that save time and work autonomously.

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