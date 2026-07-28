Emeryville Launches Inaugural Restaurant Week, October 1–11, 2026

Emeryville Restaurant Week Destination Emeryville Emeryville Commerce Connection

New annual event brings eleven days of food, art, and community to Emeryville this fall

Restaurant Week showcases Emeryville as more than a place to eat—it's a destination where visitors and locals discover exceptional cuisine and memorable dining experiences, all within one square mile.” — Mary Lou Thiercof, CEO

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destination Emeryville and the Emeryville Commerce Connection (ECC) today announced the launch of the inaugural Emeryville Restaurant Week, a new annual event celebrating Emeryville's diverse dining community and encouraging residents and visitors to explore the city's dining destinations. The eleven-day event will take place October 1–11, 2026.

Throughout Restaurant Week, participating restaurants, cafés, bakeries, breweries, pubs and other dining destinations across Emeryville will offer special menu items, prix fixe menus, discounts and other Restaurant Week offers, inviting guests to discover the variety of Emeryville's dining scene.

Restaurant Week coincides with Emeryville Arts & Culture Month. Visitors are encouraged to explore the city’s arts & cultural offerings throughout the city, including the 40th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition, being held at Public Market Emeryville, alongside special dining experiences at participating restaurants.

"Restaurant Week is about showcasing Emeryville as more than a place to grab a meal―it's a destination," said Mary Lou Thiercof, CEO of the Emeryville Commerce Connection. "Whether you're visiting from across the Bay Area or rediscovering your own backyard, you'll find an extraordinary variety of cuisines, talented chefs, and memorable dining experiences, all within one square mile."

Additional details, including participating restaurants, offers and prizes, will be announced throughout August and September at destinationemeryville.com.

Emeryville restaurants, cafés, bakeries, breweries, pubs, and other dining destinations interested in participating in the inaugural Emeryville Restaurant Week are invited to apply at destinationemeryville.com.

Event Details

Dates: October 1–11, 2026

Where: Participating restaurants and dining destinations throughout Emeryville

More Info: emeryvillerestaurantweek.com

Emeryville Restaurant Week is made possible with the support of local sponsors and community partners, including funding support from the City of Emeryville.

About Destination Emeryville

Destination Emeryville is a program of the Emeryville Commerce Connection (ECC), connecting visitors, residents and businesses to Emeryville's waterfront, public art, restaurants, shops and innovative companies. From day trips and events to discovering what makes the city unique, Destination Emeryville showcases the places, experiences and local stories that define this distinctive community. Learn more at destinationemeryville.com.

About the Emeryville Commerce Connection (ECC)

The Emeryville Commerce Connection (ECC) is a nonprofit mutual benefit organization (501(c)(6)) dedicated to fostering business relationships that support a healthy, vibrant Emeryville. ECC's membership includes local small businesses, hospitality, arts, biotech, civic organizations and more. Alongside networking events, advocacy and business resources, ECC operates Destination Emeryville, serving as the city's convention and visitors bureau. Learn more at emeryvillecommerceconnection.com

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