Idaho Fish and Game Relocates Young Cow Moose from Lewiston

Relocating a moose is not a decision Fish and Game takes lightly, especially during hot conditions, because capture and transport can place additional stress on the animal. Wildlife staff carefully evaluate each situation before determining whether relocation is the safest option for both the animal and the public.

"Moving a moose is always carefully considered," said Jana Ashling, Regional Wildlife Manager for Idaho Fish and Game's Clearwater Region. "Capture and relocation are inherently stressful for wildlife, and hot temperatures increase those risks. We don't relocate moose unless we determine it's the best option for both the animal and public safety. Because this young moose had been reported in multiple locations within the community, staff determined that relocating it to suitable habitat provided the best opportunity for the moose to adapt and survive while also reducing the potential for conflicts with people."

Fish and Game thanks the Lewiston Police Department, area residents, and community members who assisted with the successful capture and relocation effort.

The Clearwater Region receives multiple reports each year of moose wandering through communities across north-central Idaho. As yearling moose venture out on their own, their movements can bring them into agricultural areas, neighborhoods, and along roadways as they establish new home ranges.

This event serves as a reminder that moose can be encountered in unexpected places—not just in remote backcountry areas. Although they may appear awkward or slow-moving, moose are powerful, fast animals that can charge when people or pets get too close. Always give moose plenty of space.

Idaho Fish and Game encourages residents and recreationists to keep the following safety tips in mind when living or spending time in moose habitat:

Make noise if a moose is nearby to avoid surprising it.

Keep dogs on a leash. Moose can view dogs as a threat, and dogs should never be allowed to chase a moose.

Watch for signs that a moose is stressed or agitated, including pinned-back ears, raised hair on the neck, snorting, grunting, or hoof stomping. If you observe these behaviors, slowly move away and place a barrier, such as a tree or vehicle, between yourself and the moose.

Moose may be more likely to charge:

When a person or dog comes between a cow moose and her calf.

During the fall breeding season, when bull moose are more aggressive and unpredictable.

If you have concerns or questions about a moose encounter or sighting, please contact the Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office at (208) 799-5010.