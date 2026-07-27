Elmm Law Group Founder Gordi Mikalacki Recognized by Attorney at Law Magazine as Top Personal Injury Attorney in Arizona

Attorney at Law Magazine features Gordana “Gordi” Mikalacki, Esq., Founder of Elmm Law Group, for her advocacy on behalf of personal injury clients in Arizona.

This recognition belongs to our clients as much as it does to our Team.” — Gordi Mikalacki

AZ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordi Mikalacki, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner of Elmm Law Group , has been recognized by Attorney at Law Magazine as a top personal injury and car accident attorney serving Arizona. The recognition highlights Mikalacki’s record of advocacy for injured Arizonans and the client-focused approach that defines her Phoenix-based firm.Attorney at Law Magazine profiles leading attorneys across the country, spotlighting practitioners recognized for their experience, professionalism, and commitment to the clients they serve. Mikalacki’s profile recognizes a legal career built on strong written and oral advocacy, deep courtroom experience, and a strategic, compassionate approach to representing individuals and families after serious injuries.Before founding Elmm Law Group, Mikalacki earned her Juris Doctor from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and began her career as a Law Clerk for the Arizona Court of Appeals, where she gained firsthand insight into judicial decision-making. She went on to serve as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Arizona, representing the Arizona Department of Economic Security under three different Attorneys General and handling complex legal matters that sharpened her negotiation, trial preparation, and courtroom advocacy skills.Building on that foundation, Mikalacki founded Elmm Law Group, a firm dedicated exclusively to representing clients in personal and catastrophic injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, and motorcycle accidents throughout Arizona. Her understanding of insurance company tactics and litigation strategy has made her a formidable advocate who consistently works to secure favorable outcomes for her clients.“This recognition belongs to our clients as much as it does to our Team,” said Gordi Mikalacki, Founder and Managing Partner of Elmm Law Group. “People come to us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Being recognized by Attorney at Law Magazine reflects the standard we hold ourselves to every day, and our commitment to earning our clients’ trust.”Beyond her legal practice, Mikalacki is committed to giving back to the community. She supports local charitable initiatives, including Elmm Law Group’s annual “Backpack to the Future” event, which provides backpacks filled with school supplies to local children in need. She also participates in ongoing legal education and thought leadership events, speaking to audiences about access to justice, effective advocacy, and best practices in representing injured clients.Elmm Law Group represents personal injury clients throughout the greater Phoenix area and offers free consultations to those who have been injured in an accident. Learn more at getgordi.com

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