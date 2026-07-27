Dead Game Records Announces Partnership with Run It Up Records and Virgin Records for Kevin Gates, The Lost Files,

Dead Game Records Logo Co- Founder Travis Johnson, Kevin Gates and Marcus Wilson in Baton Rouge, La. circa 2007 Co-Founder Travis "Tha Voice" Johnson

The Lost Files, Originally Slated as Make Em Believe Vol. II Historic partnership launches the release of Kevin Gates' highly anticipated unreleased project.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dead Game Records proudly announces a landmark strategic partnership with Run It Up Records and Virgin Records for the worldwide release of Kevin Gates' The Lost Files, the highly anticipated unreleased project originally slated as Make Em Believe Vol. II.The partnership represents a defining moment in the evolution of Dead Game Records, bringing together three organizations committed to preserving authentic artistry while expanding the reach of one of hip-hop's most anticipated unreleased bodies of work. Through this collaboration, Virgin Records will provide global distribution and marketing support, Run It Up Records will continue its strategic role in the project, and Dead Game Records will oversee the creative vision while honoring the legacy that helped establish the label as one of Louisiana's most respected independent music companies.Originally developed under the title Make Em Believe Vol. II, the project has evolved into The Lost Files, a collection of previously unreleased Kevin Gates recordings that capture an important chapter in his artistic journey."This partnership represents the perfect blend of authenticity and elevation," said Raphew Reed Jr., RIAA Platinum Executive and longtime business manager of Dead Game Records. "Dead Game has always stood on truth, real music, and real results. Working alongside Run It Up Records and Virgin Records allows us to take our culture to the global stage while continuing the incredible legacy that Travis Johnson and Tommy Jones built from the ground up."Reflecting on Kevin Gates' career, Reed added:"I couldn't be prouder of Kevin Gates and everything he has accomplished throughout his career. For more than fifteen years, he has captivated one of the largest and most loyal fanbases in music. Kevin is a generational talent whose authenticity, work ethic, storytelling, and ability to connect with people have made him one of the defining artists of his era. We're excited for fans to finally experience this important chapter through The Lost Files."Honoring the FoundersFounded by Travis Johnson and Tommy Jones, Dead Game Records has long been recognized as one of the South's most influential independent record labels. Their vision, perseverance, and unwavering belief in Baton Rouge talent helped create opportunities for artists who would go on to achieve national and international success. Their commitment to artist development, creative independence, and authentic storytelling established a foundation that continues to inspire artists and music executives throughout the industry. The Lost Files serves as both a celebration of Kevin Gates' artistic journey and a tribute to the vision Johnson and Jones established through Dead Game Records.Building the PartnershipRun It Up Records played an instrumental role in bringing the partnership together."Working alongside Dead Game Records and Virgin Records to help bring this partnership to life has been an incredible experience," said [Founder of Run It Up Records]. "We've always respected what Travis Johnson and Tommy Jones built. Dead Game has earned its reputation through authenticity, loyalty, and great music. We're proud to help bring The Lost Files to fans around the world and celebrate the legacy of everyone who helped make this project possible."Global Distribution Through Virgin Records' worldwide infrastructure, The Lost Files will receive international marketing, promotion, digital distribution, and global exposure while preserving the creative vision and authenticity that have defined Dead Game Records since its inception.Special ThanksDead Game Records extends special appreciation to those who have contributed to the label's continued success."I want to personally thank Erik Taylor for his unwavering support and contributions to Dead Game Records over the years," said Raphew Reed Jr. "His loyalty, professionalism, and commitment behind the scenes have helped strengthen this organization and our mission. People often recognize the artists, but there are many individuals working tirelessly behind the scenes who help make these moments possible. Erik has been an important part of that journey, and we're sincerely grateful for everything he has contributed." Also special thanks to Walter Sutton and Infrared Entertainment for all the efforts and assistance with the partnership and collaboration.About The Lost FilesOriginally conceived as Make Em Believe Vol. II, The Lost Files features previously unreleased Kevin Gates recordings from an important era of his career. The project captures the honesty, passion, and lyrical depth that have defined Gates as one of hip-hop's most respected voices.Executive produced by the Dead Game Records team, the project will be released worldwide through the strategic partnership between Dead Game Records, Run It Up Records, and Virgin Records.About Dead Game RecordsFounded by Travis Johnson and Tommy Jones, Dead Game Records is an independent record label recognized for developing influential Southern hip-hop artists while remaining committed to creative excellence, artist development, and authentic storytelling.About Run It Up RecordsRun It Up Records is an independent entertainment company focused on artist development, strategic partnerships, and innovative collaborations that connect independent artists with worldwide audiences.About Virgin RecordsVirgin Records is a globally recognized music company providing world-class artist development, marketing, promotion, and distribution services while partnering with innovative artists and independent labels across the world.

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