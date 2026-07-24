Hernando County Housing and Supportive Services to Host Second Annual Back to School Mental Wellness Fair

(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Housing and Supportive Services will host the second annual Back to School Mental Wellness Fair on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jerome Brown Community Center, located at 99 Jerome Brown Place, Brooksville, FL 34601.

This free, family-friendly event is designed to promote mental health and well-being, reduce stigma, and provide students and families with valuable coping tools and community resources to help support a successful and healthy school year. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions, visit wellness stations, meet with local community resource organizations, and enjoy free food, raffles, and giveaways.

The community is encouraged to attend and take advantage of the resources and activities available to help students and families prepare for the upcoming school year.

For questions or more information, please contact

Hernando County Housing and Supportive Services at (352) 540-4338.

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